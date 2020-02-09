Home Entertainment Russell Wilson changes the hairstyle after being BLASTED on Twitter!

NFL star Russell Wilson tried something new on Friday. The African-American quarterback smoothed his hair and took him to a New York Fashion Week event.

And it looked ummmm. . . bit strange.

Here are pictures of this new hair:

As soon as Ciara tweeted the photos, Russell began to go viral, in a bad way. People called him "Russell Zoolander,quot; or "Uncle Jesse."

It was very bad

Well, Russell got the message. Less than a day later, Russell changed his hairstyle … Instead of using it, he threw it back in a ponytail.

