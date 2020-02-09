Russell Wilson changes the hairstyle after being BLASTED on Twitter!

NFL star Russell Wilson tried something new on Friday. The African-American quarterback smoothed his hair and took him to a New York Fashion Week event.

And it looked ummmm. . . bit strange.

Here are pictures of this new hair:

As soon as Ciara tweeted the photos, Russell began to go viral, in a bad way. People called him "Russell Zoolander,quot; or "Uncle Jesse."

It was very bad

Well, Russell got the message. Less than a day later, Russell changed his hairstyle … Instead of using it, he threw it back in a ponytail.

And so far, it seems that Twitter approves this change:

Russell has been named for seven Pro Bowl and has started in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII.) He has the record for most NFL quarterback victories in seven seasons and is one of the two quarterbacks in history of the NFL with a career passer rating. more than 100.

On April 15, 2019, Wilson signed a four-year, $ 140 million contract extension with the Seahawks, making him the highest paid player in the NFL.