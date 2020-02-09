RuPaul gives Pete Davidson a makeover of Drag Queen on SNL

Pete Davidson has an intensive course on drag on Saturday night live!
The cast member repeated his role as apathetic Chad in a leading sketch RuPaul since RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, who decided to take him under his wing and give him a makeover of drag queen.
When calling Davidson's Chad the "future of drag,quot;, RuPaul first carefully evaluated his new subject.
"You, boy. Have you ever done drag?" I ask.
"No, just grass and pills," Chad replied.
"There is a queen inside you, Chad," RuPaul told him. "All you need is a crown."
The hilarity occurred when Chad misunderstood the first instruction, which caused the host to congratulate him on his … "magnificent penis." RuPaul made him model fake breasts.
"How you feel?" I ask.
"Gay," Chad replied.
"Perfect!" RuPaul said.
As for Chad's response to his new makeover and the prospects of becoming the best drag queen in the world … well, he is Chad.
Justin Bieber He was the musical guest of the show.
He performed his new song "Yummy,quot; for the first time on live television and also presented Quavo to perform "Intentions."
