RuPaul gives Pete Davidson a makeover of Drag Queen on SNL

Pete Davidson has an intensive course on drag on Saturday night live!

The cast member repeated his role as apathetic Chad in a leading sketch RuPaul since RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, who decided to take him under his wing and give him a makeover of drag queen.

When calling Davidson's Chad the "future of drag,quot;, RuPaul first carefully evaluated his new subject.

"You, boy. Have you ever done drag?" I ask.

"No, just grass and pills," Chad replied.

"There is a queen inside you, Chad," RuPaul told him. "All you need is a crown."

The hilarity occurred when Chad misunderstood the first instruction, which caused the host to congratulate him on his … "magnificent penis." RuPaul made him model fake breasts.

"How you feel?" I ask.

"Gay," Chad replied.

"Perfect!" RuPaul said.

As for Chad's response to his new makeover and the prospects of becoming the best drag queen in the world … well, he is Chad.