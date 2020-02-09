Rumors from the Lakers list: Dion Waiters an option after Darren Collison retires

%MINIFYHTML8e182ecb13f7e6ef7d4c6823204b6bf011% %MINIFYHTML8e182ecb13f7e6ef7d4c6823204b6bf012%

After the Lakers struck out on the NBA exchange deadline, they hoped they could reinforce their backcourt by attracting veteran point guard Darren Collison away from retirement.

Collison, who had been reconsidering his time outside of basketball, decided this weekend that he was not ready to return to the game.

Los Angeles, then, has few options to improve before the postseason, where you'll probably need to beat the Clippers to reach the NBA Finals.

According to reports, a player the Lakers are now considering is Dion Waiters, who was exiled by the Heat earlier this season for his off-court behavior, switched to the Grizzlies and then resigned on Sunday. The waiters passed out on the Miami team plane in November after having eaten too many marijuana jelly beans. He has also lashed out at coaches during game time.

Despite his sometimes peculiar pranks, Waiters can be a prolific scorer when he is at the top of his game. The 28-year-old has averaged 13.2 points per game over the course of his career.

Waiters was particularly effective in his 46 games for the Heat in the 2016-17 campaign. He averaged nearly 16 points per game, shot 39.5 percent from beyond the arc and nailed several memorable winning cubes. Miami was 28-21 in the games he played and 13-20 in the games he lost.

However, the waiters' career has gone downhill since then. He has fought injuries and could not be efficient from the field during prolonged stretches.

The Lakers would probably use the Syracuse product and general selection No. 4 of 2012 as a bank manager that would allow coach Frank Vogel to spell the duo of Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley.

According to reports, the team is also weighing former Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith, as a possible collection at the end of the season.