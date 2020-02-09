Ross Stripling is happy to remain a Dodger after the exchange with Angels fails

%MINIFYHTML9152b1dbb3b731b124b9500d836c125111% %MINIFYHTML9152b1dbb3b731b124b9500d836c125112%

Ross Stripling was about to become a member of the Angels' rotation on the eve of spring training. Instead, he remains a swingman for the Dodgers after his planned exchange with the Halos with Joc Pederson, reportedly fell until Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML9152b1dbb3b731b124b9500d836c125113% %MINIFYHTML9152b1dbb3b731b124b9500d836c125114%

Stripling, of course, agrees with that.

%MINIFYHTML9152b1dbb3b731b124b9500d836c125115% %MINIFYHTML9152b1dbb3b731b124b9500d836c125116%

The right-handed tweeted quickly, and even more quickly removed, a GIF of apparent approval when news of the disappearance of the trade was reported.

Ross Stripling reacts not to be changed to Los Angeles. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e8/59/stripling-gif-embed_1fumnp1vrg8nm12os86k1a9edo.png?t=749061832,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The lively reaction:

via GIPHY

BETTING COMMERCE IMPROVEMENTS: Dodgers keep winning, Red Sox still wrong

Stripling, Pederson and minor league outfielder Andy Pages headed to Anaheim for box player Luis Rengifo and two prospects, depending on whether the Dodgers acquired Mookie Betts and David Price of the Red Sox in a three-team exchange It included the Twins. The original Betts-Price agreement broke down, and when a reworked and expanded transaction (two separate transactions) was agreed on Sunday, the agreement between LA and LA was suspended.

None of the teams have commented on the reports of the collapse of the agreement.