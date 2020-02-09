Rose McGowan defends Gayle King and Slams Snoop Dogg

Wenn

The actress & # 39; Enchanted & # 39; He speaks in favor of Oprah Winfrey's best friend after the rapper apparently threatened the presenter on social media after the controversy of Kobe Bryant's interview.

Actress Rose McGowan Has exploded Snoop Dogg for verbally attacking the American journalist Gayle king after she lifted Kobe BryantThe rape scandal of 2003 in an interview with a friend of the tragic athlete.

Oprah WinfreyHer best friend was found under fire last week after an excerpt from her television chat with the star of the National Women's Basketball Association Lisa Leslie It was released as an advance on the CBS network.

In the promotion, King asked Leslie, one of Bryant's close friends, about her troubled past, during which the Los Angeles Lakers legend was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old hotel employee in Colorado.

The late sport icon was accused of serious sexual assault and apologized to the woman, insisting she thought the meeting was agreed. The criminal case was dismissed in 2004 because the accuser refused to testify in court, although a civil case was resolved in 2005.

Many fans were impressed by King's question line as soon after Bryant's death in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, with 50 cents and Snoop among those who attacked the CBS reporter, who has since received death threats for the interview fragment.

In Snoop's online attack, he called King a "cowardly dog ​​with dog hair" and warned him: "Respect the family and back off, bitch, before you come looking for you."

Since then, he has insisted that he did not want to "hurt" King, but his threatening words did not suit McGowan, who pointed to Snoop and demanded that he "stop terrorizing" the television host.

"The truth hurts. Death hurts. Grow the shit," he tweeted on Sunday. "Kobe stopped hurting women, you can too."

In the same Twitter post, McGowan insisted that Bryant deserved to be praised for acknowledging his mistake by apologizing to his accuser.

"Do you want to know why Kobe Bryant is a hero? He apologized to a young wound," he wrote.

First "Charmed"Star, who was one of the first women to publicly accuse the mogul of the fallen movie Harvey Weinstein of rape as part of the #MeToo movement, had previously admitted that it was a" complex "situation to mourn someone as respected as Bryant, while He still acknowledges his rubbing with accusations of sexual misconduct in the past.

"It's okay to keep space for the dead and their victims simultaneously. It's complex," he shared.