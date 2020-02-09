Rihanna teases Fan ‘Sick’ and is tired of waiting for her!

%MINIFYHTML5fbf34968d0302de201a71fd98ddd11011% %MINIFYHTML5fbf34968d0302de201a71fd98ddd11012%

Rihanna fans have been waiting for new music from her for a long time and it seems that some of them are beginning to express their frustration more and more. That said, seeing that a fan complained that they were "fed up,quot; with waiting, the artist had an intelligent response!

It all started with Rihanna posting a new Fenty video on her platform of choice.

After all, it is no secret that he has focused much more on his brand business than on music in recent years.

The ad also presented it, in its fashion line Fenty and most fans were super excited about it.

However, there were also some exceptions and those were people waiting to see a music video of the singer.

One of those followers received a response from her after commenting: "I'm sick of this where the album is."

Rihanna hastened to write: "I'm sick of this where the album is." "

It was a very simple but effective applause and he managed to convey that he doesn't care what people think of his choice to take his time before releasing new music.

The star seems to prefer to focus on one project at a time and that is exactly what he has been doing.

As for the subtitle that he included along with Fenty's new video, it reads: "When they were asleep last night, I was interacting with my digital windows @fenty in Bergdorf Goodman." If you are in New York today, stop by before this night ends! 754 Fifth Ave NY, NY 10019. "

Obviously, she is very passionate about her brand and puts all her time and hard work on it, even if that means giving up sleeping from time to time!



