Rihanna looks thinner at Fashion Week – Is this the end of Thick-iana?

Bradley Lamb
Rihanna left for New York yesterday when she opened a Fenty Pop Up Shop in Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue.

And she was noticeably thinner. Rihanna has been constantly gaining weight for the past 3 years. Reports indicate that her ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel liked Rihanna a bit "thicker."

But Rihanna and Hassan separated two months ago. And since the separation, Rihanna seems to be losing all the weight she gained.

At her greatest moment, Rihanna, who is 5 & # 39; 7 "weighed more than 200 pounds. And her fans called her Thick-iana.

But now Thickiana can be a thing of the past. Look how she looked last night:

