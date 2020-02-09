Revoke the new citizenship law, there is no need for NRC, NPR: Raju Shetti

The farmer's leader, Raju Shetti, on Sunday demanded the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), calling it "unconstitutional law."

Raju Shetti also opposed the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) proposed throughout the country and the National Population Registry (NPR).

Addressing journalists in Jalna, Maharashtra, Swabhimani President Shetkari Sanghatna said the ruling BJP in the Center led the AAC to "divert,quot; people's attention from the "economic slowdown."

"There is no need for the CAA, the NRC or the NPR. The CAA is an unconstitutional law that should be ruled out," he said.

Shetti said that poor and tribal people would suffer difficulties due to the NRC, since they could not produce adequate documents proving their Indian citizenship.

"Even I don't have my birth certificate," he said.

In response to a question about Raj Thackeray's support for the CAA and the NRC, Shetti said he disagreed with the views of the head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). "But I am against illegal infiltrators and the government should act," he said.

Shetti called the Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) government loan loan exemption "Rs 2 lakh,quot; for the state's farmers "eye wash."

However, he said that more time should be given to the government on this front and that it is working better than the previous government led by BJP.