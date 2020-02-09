Review of the opening weekend of XFL: modified rules, surprising fun make it worth seeing a new soccer league

%MINIFYHTMLf2e190b857748ca04a5c9af832b4ea7611% %MINIFYHTMLf2e190b857748ca04a5c9af832b4ea7612%

The opening weekend of the XFL could not be described as cheap, salacious or in bad taste.

It was just football, and the first results of Vince McMahon's last adventure were favorable. It may not lower the same massive rankings as the original XFL in 2001, but this league showed characteristics that there could be more staying power if this momentum continues. Okay, we said the same thing about the American Football Alliance last year, but that league collapsed for financial reasons.

The XFL needs to make sure it won't fail for football reasons, and there were some interesting peculiarities about the presentation and the game that caught our attention:

Kicking kicks

The initial kick, which requires the ball to pass 20 after being kicked and presents the return team and the kick team separated by five yards, on the 30 and 35-yard lines, respectively, is a good alternative to get rid of the kick start. It is also worth noting that players cannot move until the return man touches the ball.

It reduces the risk of collisions at full speed, but it is also better than watching mandatory touchbacks. On the first day of action, there were only two penalties per procedure in initial kicks. This is an innovation that seems unorthodox but that could end up being the norm in the future.

Conversion game

There are no extra points in the XFL, and it was fair to wonder how that would develop with a system that eliminated the traditional extra point and allowed teams to go through a point from the 2-yard line, two points from the 5- yard line or three points of the 10 yard line.

Similar rules exist in youth flag soccer leagues, but it works.

* whispers * don't forget that a deficit of 12 points can be erased with a score and a field goal in the #xfl – XFL (@ xfl2020) February 8, 2020

On day 1, the teams converted 5 of 14 extra points, with two 1-point conversions and three 2-point conversions. It is definitely more exciting than moving the extra point back and blaming the kicker.

Live microphones

The presentation of the league is easy to use, with live microphones and parallel interviews throughout the game.

Putting live microphones on trainers and repeat officers offers transparency. For example, I could follow Seattle coach Jim Zorn. For the casual fan, that allows you to learn formations and play calls. He took you inside the group.

The side interviews were nothing new, but they took you to the player right after the touchdown:

"It's XFL football," said Trey Williams of Seattle. "It's not a careless league. There are a lot of dogs here."

The XFL also has a good Twitter account that followed along with the action.

Was football good enough?

P.J. Houston Walker became the first star in the league with a four touchdowns performance against Los Angeles. Former Ohio state quarterback Cardale Jones, who led the Buckeyes to a national college football playoff championship in 2014, played well for DC defenders.

What is the spread?

The XFL is adopting gambling (FoxBusiness.com details the favorable environment for punters that the league seeks to create). The spread is right there in the ticker, another reason why this league has the chance to stay. Both local team favorites covered Saturday, and the league will continue to promote that aspect.

At least they should. It will attract more punters.

Keep it up?

Like the AAF, the XFL had a better debut than expected. McMahon relied more on football than on tricks this time, and it is clear that the presentation angle was well thought out.

The ratings are going to be good this week, but some of that is due to the fascination factor. The league needs to promote its stars (Walker and Jones are a good start) and continue building on that first week.

We are ready for week 2. Will you come back?