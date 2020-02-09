Results of the XFL Week 1: Live results, highlights of Sunday's games

The first week of the XLF 2020 season is midway.
The Houston Roughnecks beat the Los Angeles Wildcats 37-17 on Saturday, followed by DC defenders who beat the Seattle Dragons 31-19. Next: The Tampa Bay Vipers in the New York Guardians at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades at 5 p.m. ET.
The Vipers will begin with former Georgia star quarterback Aaron Murray, who will face Matt McGloin of the Guardians. The BattleHawks will begin former quarterback Ole Miss Jordan Ta & # 39; amu at their first professional start; He will face Philip Nelson of Minnesota / ECU.
Follow while Sporting News offers live updates, results and highlights of Sunday's games:
XFL COVERAGE:
Tampa Bay Vipers in the score of the New York Guardians, the highlight
(The start is at 2 p.m. ET. The highlights will start at that time)
St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades, summary
(The start is at 5 p.m. ET. The highlights will start at that time)