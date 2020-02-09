Rebel Wilson shines in gold on the red carpet at the Oscars 2020

Rebel Wilson is showing that everything that shines it is Gold at the Oscars 2020.

When he Cats Star walked to the red carpet with a golden dress, all eyes were on her. The Australian native chose an old Hollywood style, with soft curls framing her face, a subtle red lip and a Greek-style dress. Together, it is the definitive set to take to the Academy Awards.

According to his Instagram, he wears a personalized dress from the only Jason Wu, as well as vintage jewelry from Pomellato. He also detailed his pre-Oscar routine on Instagram, which included a cryography, hair and makeup session and many photos. As your best friend Carly steel said, the star is having a total "Marilyn Monroe"moment.

There is no doubt that Rebel and Carly will have an amazing time at tonight's show, even if they don't end up caught between Brad PittY Leonardo Dicaprioas she expected.