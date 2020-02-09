Rebel Wilson and James Corden make fun of cats at the Oscars 2020

The prize season is closing tightly!

The 2020 Oscars are officially here and the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood are already giving us a night to remember. On Sunday, the best in the industry arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

And in the true fashion of the Academy Awards, the style of the red carpet was something worth seeing, as our favorite celebrities showed their exaggerated dresses, unique costumes and more.

However, the moment that really stole the show was when Rebel Wilson Y James corden He went on stage to present the prize for the best visual effects. Instead of wearing their typical fancy outfit, the two decided to dress in their Cats costumes

You know, the movie they both starred in was known for its cringey visual effects.

"As members of the movie cast Cats"Rebel began, raising her hands like legs.