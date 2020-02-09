Rebel Wilson and James Corden make fun of cats at the Oscars 2020

The prize season is closing tightly!
The 2020 Oscars are officially here and the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood are already giving us a night to remember. On Sunday, the best in the industry arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.
And in the true fashion of the Academy Awards, the style of the red carpet was something worth seeing, as our favorite celebrities showed their exaggerated dresses, unique costumes and more.
However, the moment that really stole the show was when Rebel Wilson Y James corden He went on stage to present the prize for the best visual effects. Instead of wearing their typical fancy outfit, the two decided to dress in their Cats costumes
You know, the movie they both starred in was known for its cringey visual effects.
"As members of the movie cast Cats"Rebel began, raising her hands like legs.
"No one but us understands the importance of good visual effects," both said. "Here are the nominees for the achievement in visual effects."
Before announcing the winner, the two made fun of their characters scratching and playing with the microphone, in the same way that a feline would. During this unforgettable moment, celebrities were laughing out loud, including Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Olivia Coleman, Scarlett Johansson and many others
All the jokes aside, however, 1917& # 39; s Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler Y Dominic Tuohy He took home the victory for the best visual effects. It was Rocheron's second Oscar, but the first for Butler and Tuohy.
Stay updated with the latest and the best of the annual ceremony. Read all about the Oscars, here!
Watch the Oscar 2020 broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! Special After Party at E! at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8: 15 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.