Rasheeda Frost's new image makes fans praise her beauty – Watch her videos

Rasheeda Frost tried a new look for the weekend, and most of his fans were totally here for it. She shared new videos in which she wore a new hairstyle and a really great Balenciaga outfit while heading to Pressed Boutique.

Check out the clips below to see why fans praised Boss Chick.

‘Only a pretty lil half up half down down added a lil @diamonddynastyvirginhair to complete my Ras look’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: "Beautiful as always, this style makes you look even younger," and another follower also spoke about Rasheeda's new hairstyle: "Those edges are giving life to my soul!"

Another follower pointed to the accessory that Rasheeda has on his ankle and said: "Kirk taking this too far, now an ankle monitor hits you."

Someone else wrote: & # 39; Hey beautiful, we just left your bar, the food was wonderful & # 39 ;, and another follower praised Rasheeda and said: & # 39; Hot as always, you're a real beauty inside and outside Of our million, a blessing to all of us. I hope you follow me, please, baby, I love you.

Someone else criticized her for using Balenciaga and said this: ‘You look good, but it seems strange that you are covered by a designer label when entering your store where it is not sold. Do you use your merchandise? "

For those of you who don't know, Rasheeda uses her own merchandise many times, and her diehard fans always appreciate the fact that she also advertises her clothes.

A commenter also mentioned the Frost Bistro that Rasheeda built along with her husband Krik frost: & # 39; Ughhhh, I just left the store, I came down from New York and I had to go to Pressed, and now I'm in Frost Bistro, you know that I feel a little kind of way 😩 @rasheeda & # 39 ;.

Recently, Rasheeda managed to blow the minds of his fans with a beautiful appearance without makeup.



