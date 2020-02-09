Rapper Ace Hood marries fiance Shelah Marie in Miami

%MINIFYHTML00941363a5b4cc9e5ba80c37a02af8a011% %MINIFYHTML00941363a5b4cc9e5ba80c37a02af8a012%

Instagram / Reem Photography

The 31-year-old Florida rapper has exchanged vows with his former love at a romantic wedding in Mondrian South Beach, Miami, in front of family and close friends.

Up News Info –

Congratulations are in order for Ace hood and his lifelong love Shelah marie. The 31-year-old rapper exchanged wedding vows with his beautiful bride at a romantic ceremony on Friday, February 7 at Mondrian South Beach in Miami.

The groom cleaned himself very well in a brown suit with his dreadlocks piled up in a high bun. The bride looked beautiful in a white one-shoulder dress with her natural hair in a ponytail. They said their "yes, I want" on a balcony overlooking the ocean.

The newlyweds shared photos of their intimate nuptials on Instagram and showed their new wedding rings. "Ise got married now," Shelah wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, Ace published this short note before the wedding, "Walking towards a new life …"

One of the guests, television presenter Amanda BoazHe said: "Seeing two people come together as one is such a beautiful thing. Last night I had the pleasure of witnessing my baby @ShelahMarie marry the love of her life @Acehood and my heart was so full from the ceremony to the reception. Love it's so powerful! #acemeetsqueen ".

Ace proposed to Shelah in April 2019 a dinner to celebrate his birthday. How Beyonce KnowlesThe song "Formation" rang in the background, knelt in front of the birthday girl and asked the big question.