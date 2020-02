Ne-Yo and his fiance Crystal Renay first entered the scene as a couple in 2015, and it was a big scandal. This is because the "Let Me Love You,quot; singer had previously convinced her last fiancee, the "Atlanta Exes,quot; star, Monyetta Shaw, to have her tubes tied after giving birth to her two children, Madilyn Grace Smith, 4, and Mason Evan Smith, 3.

After accepting the procedure, NeYo left her and impregnated Crystal.

But there was more scandal in the relationship between NeYo and Crystal. Crystal was an adult movie star. And one of her old porns leaked, shortly after she and NeYo were romantically linked.

Finally, Neyo and Crystal got married and had two children together.

Now, it seems your marriage is over.