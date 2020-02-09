Radio DJ Sara Cox was heartbroken when her older brother suddenly dies from an undiagnosed heart disease

Radio DJ's older brother Sara Cox died suddenly at the age of 56.

David Cox, 56, died at Whitehaven Hospital, Cumbria, on December 6 after suffering an undiagnosed underlying heart condition.

Sara and her family have been & # 39; shakes & # 39; for his death

& # 39; He died so suddenly that Sara is absolutely disconsolate.

"Death shook the whole family," according to The Sun.

The family celebrated their funeral at St. George's Church in Chorley, Lancashire, on December 23.

It was followed by a private ceremony at the Richard Charnock Crematorium.

A funeral announcement in the Bolton News newspaper said: & # 39; Linda's beloved couple, a loving son, father, brother, uncle and dear friend to many. Sadly missed.

Since then, David's family has created a JustGiving page to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

It reads: & # 39; Thank you for visiting David's page to raise funds.

& # 39; David died suddenly on December 6, 2019 due to an unknown underlying heart condition.

& # 39; The British Heart Foundation raises money to fund life-saving medicines and research.

"Therefore, we are raising money in David's memory and donating it to this valuable cause."

So far they have raised £ 1,840 from their goal of £ 5,000.

Sara has not made a public statement about her brother's death.