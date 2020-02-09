Puducherry celebrates the announcement of a protected agricultural area

Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan said on Sunday that the announcement by Tamil Nadu Prime Minister K Palaniswami that districts in the delta region in the state would be designated as a "protected agricultural area,quot; should be followed with measures to practically implement the ad.

Kamalakannan told PTI that the announcement should see practical steps and "we will welcome the measure."

Kamalakannan, a farmer, comes from Tirunallar in the Karaikal region, an enclave of Puducherry, which also belongs to the neighboring delta district of Nagapattinam.

Recently, there was a strong objection by Prime Minister V of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy, and also by the Minister of Agriculture to the transfer of the Center to allow hydrocarbon drilling operations in the Karaikal delta district and also in the Bahoor area in Puducherry.

Narayanasamy had also said in unequivocal terms that the territorial administration would never allow the exploration of farmland anywhere in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions for hydrocarbon deposits.