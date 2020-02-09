Priyanka Gandhi greets the head of the Bhim army during his visit to the Ravidas temple in Varanasi

%MINIFYHTML58bf3b0e133f58ac2efd9e303684d59811% %MINIFYHTML58bf3b0e133f58ac2efd9e303684d59812%

The Secretary General of Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, greeted the head of Bhim's army, Chandrashekhar Azad, during his visit to the Ravidas temple in Varanasi, a movement that is seen as another attempt to reach the young leader Dalit, before the Surveys of the 2022 Assembly in Uttar Pradesh. .

After visiting the temple, eating langar and participating in various programs, Priyanka Gandhi left when he saw Chandrashekhar Azad speaking in a shop with his followers.

Priyanka Gandhi got out of his car and asked Chandrashekhar Azad "bhaiya aap theek hain (brother, are you alright?"). With a smile on his face, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat in his car and the convoy headed for Varanasi airport.

This is not the first time that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra communicates with the head of the Bhim Army.

Recently, when Chandrashekhar Azad was housed in Tihar prison in Delhi and allegedly faced health problems, Priyanka Gandhi issued a statement, demanding that Bhim's army chief be immediately transferred to AIIMS for treatment and there was absolutely no "reason to keep him in jail. " ".

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the government's policy of "oppressing,quot; all expressions of dissension and protests reached the point of cowardice.

Last year, before Lok Sabha's surveys in May, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Chandrashekhar Azad at a hospital in Meerut where he was receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Azad, who arrived at the Ravidas temple in Varanasi, offered prayers along with his followers about 15 minutes before the visit of Priyanka.

Speaking to India Today TV, Bhim's army chief said: "I did not come to the temple to meet Priyanka Gandhi. I have been coming here to offer prayers on Ravidas Jayanti for the past few years. I have faith in Sant Ravidas and I visit it it's not political. I will compete in the 2020 Assembly polls and I also hope to form the government. "

However, Chandrashekhar Azad kept distance with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while he was in the Ravidas temple facilities for more than an hour.

(With contributions from Roshan Jaiswal)