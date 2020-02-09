Priyanka Chopra couldn't get to the Oscars 2020, but she has an Insta gift for you. Trend Photos

Priyanka Chopra could not reach the Oscars 2020, but he sure has a gift for his fans and followers on Instagram. Just before the event, Priyanka shared photos of her appearances at the Academy Awards in 2016 and 2017 and asked her fans and fans to select her favorite look.

The 37-year-old actress made her red carpet debut at the Oscars in 2016 with a Zuhair Murad dress without shoulders. He wore diamond earrings and carried a nice bag. The makeup was about with a lot of mascara and a red lipstick. What we also loved was her hairstyle, an elegant ponytail.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Priyanka walked the red carpet in a Ralph and Russo dress adorned with delicate earrings and thick bracelets. He aligned his eyes with kohl and used nude pink lipstick.

"A small setback to my Oscar appearance. Which was your favorite?" Priyanka said in the caption of his post.

His post earned millions of likes within a few hours of being available online with Priyanka fans by posting praise from her in the comments section. "I can't believe someone is so beautiful," said one user, while another added: "Superb and great inspiration."

Priyanka did not attend the Oscars after 2017 and this year, hours before the event, he published this tweet.

I could not reach the #Oscars this year, but I will be seeing you Let me know who you are encouraging! #PCOscarParty PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 10, 2020

From the labor point of view, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink by Shonali Bose, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

