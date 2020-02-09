Prince Harry & # 39; underwent a thickening treatment & # 39; at the prestigious London hair loss clinic

Prince Harry reportedly visited a hair loss clinic in Mayfair, London at the end of last year to combat his growing bald patch.

The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex apparently underwent a hair thickening treatment at the prestigious Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Like his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, Harry has had trouble losing weight in recent years.

Last year, an expert claimed that the bald royalty patch had almost doubled since his wedding with Meghan Markle, 38, in May 2018.

The publication states that Harry visited the hair loss clinic, which has an extremely rich clientele, which includes royalty, actors, models and athletes, towards the end of last year and has seen an improvement in his ginger strands since then.

Prince Harry (photographed last month in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws in London) visited a hair loss clinic in Mayfair London to try to beat his growing bald patch

Last year, an expert claimed that the bald royalty patch had almost doubled in size since his wedding with Meghan Markle, 38, in May 2018 (pictured)

It is also believed that Meghan visited the clinic before her wedding with Harry to make sure her locks were bright for the royal wedding.

A source said: & # 39; Harry's visit caused a stir. This company is very prestigious. It is one of the best places in the world. It has a whole range of different treatment plans & # 39 ;.

& # 39; The richest, most famous and well connected use it. The meeting with Harry went well. It would be very expensive. It is the place to go to London and is right in the heart of Mayfair.

The Duke of Sussex (pictured in May 2019, with his thin strands of ginger on display) recently underwent a thickening treatment at the prestigious Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Harry's ginger locks looked a bit thinner during his visit to The Hague in May 2019, where he officially launched the Invictus Games

The transplant surgeon, Dr. Asim Shahmalak, said in 2019 that the thinning of the hair in the royal crown had increased dramatically as the Duke of Sussex juggled royal duties and fatherhood.

He also believes that Harry could have been pressured by wife Meghan to treat her hair loss.

He said: “ She was a Hollywood actress in her previous career, so she knows very well the value of looking good.

"Many of my clients come because of the subtle pressure applied by their partners who prefer not to date a bald man."

Harry's bald patch is also visible in this wedding photo of the Duke and Duchess, which they shared as a Christmas card after the May wedding.

Harry, photographed here in 2005, previously had a head full of red hair. It is said that his baldness has accelerated since he became a father and husband

Is this what Prince Harry will look like at 50? The famous surgeon Dr. Shahmalak produced this image of how the real one could look at 50 if his current rate of hair loss continues

Dr. Shahmalak, whose clients include Calum Best and Dr. Christian Jessen, produced an image of how Harry will look at 50 if his current hair loss rate continues.

He said: & # 39; Harry's baldness was slower to take off, but now he is catching up with his brother quickly, particularly in the crown area. His bald patch has doubled in size over the past two years and unfortunately his baldness is accelerating rapidly.

“ He is losing his hair at the same rate that Prince William lost his when he was 20 years old. The baldness gene in the Windsor family is extremely aggressive.

Prince William (pictured in January 2018) began to bald when he was twenty years old and shaved his head in an effort to counteract his hair loss.

Prince William and Harry share the & # 39; baldness gene & # 39; that could lead royalty to choose certain hair styles

Baldness is present in the family: Prince Philip is also bald, while Prince Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, has also had problems with hair loss.

& # 39; It started with Prince Philip and has now been passed on to Prince Charles and his children, Prince William and Prince Harry. Let's hope baby Archie doesn't understand it too!

"About 30 percent of men have experienced some type of hair loss at Harry's age, so his case is not unusual, particularly when you have a baldness gene in the family."

Although Prince Charles still hangs from his hair, Prince William's brother, Harry, has fought baldness for a long time and began losing hair when he was twenty years old.

Royalty shaved his head in January of last year to hide the worst impact of hair loss.