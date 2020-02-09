Pregnant baby-proof Maren Morris on her tour bus

%MINIFYHTMLf8226559e88de3ac52acaeade334c62511% %MINIFYHTMLf8226559e88de3ac52acaeade334c62512%

The singer of & # 39; My Church & # 39; She is renovating her tour bus to make sure it is safe for her baby before giving birth to her first child with her husband Ryan Hurd.

Maren morris She is renovating her tourist bus so that her baby can go out on the road with her.

The singer and her husband, fellow country artist Ryan hurd, they will welcome their first child in March 2020, and they are preparing their baby-proof bus to make sure that life on the tour with mom is as comfortable and safe as possible.

"I think it would be great if this baby grew up on the road and that would be normal," Morris tells Taste of Country Nights. "I heard they never sleep better because a bus is a natural rocking chair and there is white noise."

The singer of "My Church" reveals that she has received many tips on how to raise a baby on the bus Lady antebellum& # 39; s Hillary scott, an itinerant mother, and cannot wait to be a touring mother.

"It's a real life! They (babies) don't know anything different," says Morris. "It felt really possible … I can do this without feeling like the new boy on the block."