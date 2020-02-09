Praise these stars who love pizza as much as we do

Sure, we co-opted it from Italy, but the pizza is almost as American as apple pie, hot dogs and other calorie-laden foods that make eating a joy. And while celebrities tend to be at the forefront of the latest fashions without sugar, carbohydrates and dairy, they can't even resist the occasional portion of cheesy goodness. They eat it on red carpets, on movie stages, in green rooms and, most spectacularly, at the Academy Awards thanks to the host. Ellen Degeneres& # 39; little ingeniously planned.
Like a wise woman (cough, Jennifer Lawrence) once said: "Pizza fixes everything,quot;.
In fact, the devotion to & # 39; za is so deep that it has earned its own month (which would be October), and a National Pizza Day (ahem, which would be today) just to ensure that food is never underestimated . Then, the next time you want a piece, bite, whether that means enjoying in Italy, to the Chrissy Teigen Y John legend or calling a chain. (Lili reinhart It has Domino & # 39; s in speed dial.) And remember that even Gisele Bundchen (She of the unfortunate pregnant woman should not become a garbage disposal comment) can't resist the pizza mermaid song.
Tylor Klipfel
Olivia Culpo
The supermodel goes to her kitchen to prepare her favorite pizza combination with the original cauliflower pizza crust from Cali & # 39; flour Foods.
Jana Kramer and Lauren Bushnell
"Nothing better than celebrating an early Galentine Day with my girl @laurenbushnell and a heart-shaped pizza @californiapizzakitchen!" The country singer and actress shared on Instagram.
Courtesy of Made In New York Pizza
Joey fatone
The NSYNC member heads to Made In New York Pizza on the Upper West Side to enjoy a tasty meal.
Jason Davis / Getty Images for Pizza Hut
Kelsea Ballerini
Country singer "Yeah Boy,quot; enjoys Pizza Hut pizza before the 52nd annual CMA Awards.
MediaPunch / BACKGRID
Ed Sheeran
The singer of "Shape of You,quot; takes a cheesy snack while visiting the Today show.
Sara Jaye Weiss / StartraksPhoto.com
Bethenny Frankel
Even Skinnygirl enjoys pizza once in a while!
Dupree / BACKGRID
Jonathan Cheban
There is a reason he calls himself "Foodgod,quot;, and it has everything to do with his love for & # 39; za.
Splash News
Karrueche Tran
The sensation of social networks relaxes on the beach with a piece in your hand.
Jacopo Raule / GC Images
Sonia Ben Ammar
Who says models don't eat? French beauty takes pizza on the set of a photo shoot of Dolce & Gabbana.
Raymond Hall / GC Images
Megyn Kelly
When in New York it is better to enjoy!
Brian Ach / WireImage
Virgin
The queen of pop or the queen of pizza? It's up to you.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Gisele Bundchen
She make eat carbohydrates! (And it still looks amazing to do it!)
ichael Buckner / Getty Images for ELLE
Jennifer Garner
the Valentine's Day The actress looks very much in love with that thin crust pizza, and we can't say we blame her. Yum!
Gabe Ginsberg / WireImage
Will arnett
Obviously channeling his work in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the actor looked for pizza at CinemaCon.
Lloyd Bishop / NBC
Martha Stewart and Seth Meyers
the Late at night It seems that the host is loving that slice of pizza, of course, if Martha did it, it would surely be good.
Christopher Polk / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner
Say cheese! "For once, cut the best selfies.
Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
Come for the Oscars, stay for the cheese pizza.
Julia Roberts
She can be in the character in Valentine's Day, But the love between the actress and that pizza is real.
Kristen bell
the Frozen The star surprised the Emmy, wearing a Zuhair Murad dress … and tomato sauce of that amazing-looking slice.
PHOTOS OF LRR / FAMEFLYNET
Julianne Hough
Don't let those abs fool you! "Pizza is my favorite food. I eat it a lot!" the Dancing with the stars alum said Shape. "I want everyone to know that I'm not the perfect lady. You can cheat once in a while, and that's fine."
AKM-GSI
Alessandra Ambrosio
An angel from Victoria & # 39; s Secret delivering a stack of pizza cakes? We are in heaven.
John Shearer / Invision / AP
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
As they were: get a portion at the 2014 Oscars.
Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com
Sophia Bush
the Chicago P.D. The actress takes a break from stopping the crime to take a quick cut. Pizza, you have the right to stay delicious.
Courtesy of Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images for California Pizza Kitchen
Maria Menounos
Although he has given up his habit of seven slices a night, Menounos cannot put aside his love for pizza.
FameFlynet / AKM-GSI
Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling
The couple always tries to keep it real, and it turns out that they Really I love pizza.
JBD / Splash News
Lady Gaga
The singer gives us "Millions of reasons,quot; to order a cake right now.
Comedy Central
Jon Stewart
First Daily schedule The host is known for being a fun guy, but his love for New York's pizza (and his disdain for the Chicago style) is no joke.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres and Jared Leto
The Joker never looked as happy as when Ellen handed him a piece at the Oscars.
Kerry Washington
The expectant Scandal The star was lost when Ellen was delivering pizza, but found a gluten-free cake waiting for her behind the scenes.
Philip Ramey / Corbis through Getty Images
Heidi klum
First Catwalk Project The hostess went to the nearest pizzeria.
Brian D. Kersey / Getty Images
Ryan Dempster and Will Ferrell
If you are a Cubs pitcher or just a Semi-proEveryone loves pizza.
Sarah Hyland
Is Modern Family Star's pizza appreciation post makes us # jealous.
Russ Einhorn / Splash News
Sarah Hyland
Seriously, not even the SAG Awards could interfere with the actress and her pizza.
