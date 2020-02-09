Home Entertainment Praise these stars who love pizza as much as we do

Praise these stars who love pizza as much as we do



Sure, we co-opted it from Italy, but the pizza is almost as American as apple pie, hot dogs and other calorie-laden foods that make eating a joy. And while celebrities tend to be at the forefront of the latest fashions without sugar, carbohydrates and dairy, they can't even resist the occasional portion of cheesy goodness. They eat it on red carpets, on movie stages, in green rooms and, most spectacularly, at the Academy Awards thanks to the host. Ellen Degeneres& # 39; little ingeniously planned.

Like a wise woman (cough, Jennifer Lawrence) once said: "Pizza fixes everything,quot;.

In fact, the devotion to & # 39; za is so deep that it has earned its own month (which would be October), and a National Pizza Day (ahem, which would be today) just to ensure that food is never underestimated . Then, the next time you want a piece, bite, whether that means enjoying in Italy, to the Chrissy Teigen Y John legend or calling a chain. (Lili reinhart It has Domino & # 39; s in speed dial.) And remember that even Gisele Bundchen (She of the unfortunate pregnant woman should not become a garbage disposal comment) can't resist the pizza mermaid song.

Tylor Klipfel

Olivia Culpo

The supermodel goes to her kitchen to prepare her favorite pizza combination with the original cauliflower pizza crust from Cali & # 39; flour Foods.

Jana Kramer, Lauren Bushnell, Pizza

Instagram

Jana Kramer and Lauren Bushnell

"Nothing better than celebrating an early Galentine Day with my girl @laurenbushnell and a heart-shaped pizza @californiapizzakitchen!" The country singer and actress shared on Instagram.

Joey Fatone, Pizza

Courtesy of Made In New York Pizza

Joey fatone

The NSYNC member heads to Made In New York Pizza on the Upper West Side to enjoy a tasty meal.

Kelsea Ballerini

Jason Davis / Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Kelsea Ballerini

Country singer "Yeah Boy,quot; enjoys Pizza Hut pizza before the 52nd annual CMA Awards.

Ed Sheeran, Pizza

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Ed Sheeran

The singer of "Shape of You,quot; takes a cheesy snack while visiting the Today show.

Bethenny Frankel, Pizza

Sara Jaye Weiss / StartraksPhoto.com

Bethenny Frankel

Even Skinnygirl enjoys pizza once in a while!

Jonathan Cheban, Pizza

Dupree / BACKGRID

Jonathan Cheban

There is a reason he calls himself "Foodgod,quot;, and it has everything to do with his love for & # 39; za.

Karrueche Tran, Pizza

Splash News

Karrueche Tran

The sensation of social networks relaxes on the beach with a piece in your hand.

Sonia Ben Ammar, Pizza

Jacopo Raule / GC Images

Sonia Ben Ammar

Who says models don't eat? French beauty takes pizza on the set of a photo shoot of Dolce & Gabbana.

Megyn Kelly, Pizza

Raymond Hall / GC Images

Megyn Kelly

When in New York it is better to enjoy!

Madonna, Pizza

Brian Ach / WireImage

Virgin

The queen of pop or the queen of pizza? It's up to you.

Gisele Bundchen, Pizza

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Gisele Bundchen

She make eat carbohydrates! (And it still looks amazing to do it!)

Jennifer Garner, Pizza

ichael Buckner / Getty Images for ELLE

Jennifer Garner

the Valentine's Day The actress looks very much in love with that thin crust pizza, and we can't say we blame her. Yum!

Will Arnett, CinemaCon, Pizza

Gabe Ginsberg / WireImage

Will arnett

Obviously channeling his work in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the actor looked for pizza at CinemaCon.

Martha Stewart, Seth Meyers, Pizza

Lloyd Bishop / NBC

Martha Stewart and Seth Meyers

the Late at night It seems that the host is loving that slice of pizza, of course, if Martha did it, it would surely be good.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Pizza

Christopher Polk / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner

Say cheese! "For once, cut the best selfies.

Instagram, Pizza, Oscar, Pizza

Instagram

Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

Come for the Oscars, stay for the cheese pizza.

Pizza Valentine & # 39; s Day, Julia Roberts, Pizza

Julia Roberts

She can be in the character in Valentine's Day, But the love between the actress and that pizza is real.

Kristen Bell, Emmy Instagram, Pizza

Instagram

Kristen bell

the Frozen The star surprised the Emmy, wearing a Zuhair Murad dress … and tomato sauce of that amazing-looking slice.

Julianne Hough, Pizza

PHOTOS OF LRR / FAMEFLYNET

Julianne Hough

Don't let those abs fool you! "Pizza is my favorite food. I eat it a lot!" the Dancing with the stars alum said Shape. "I want everyone to know that I'm not the perfect lady. You can cheat once in a while, and that's fine."

Alessandra Ambrosio, Pizza

AKM-GSI

Alessandra Ambrosio

An angel from Victoria & # 39; s Secret delivering a stack of pizza cakes? We are in heaven.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Oscar, Pizza

John Shearer / Invision / AP

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

As they were: get a portion at the 2014 Oscars.

Sophia Bush, Pizza

Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com

Sophia Bush

the Chicago P.D. The actress takes a break from stopping the crime to take a quick cut. Pizza, you have the right to stay delicious.

Maria Menounos, Pizza

Courtesy of Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images for California Pizza Kitchen

Maria Menounos

Although he has given up his habit of seven slices a night, Menounos cannot put aside his love for pizza.

Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling, Pizza

FameFlynet / AKM-GSI

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling

The couple always tries to keep it real, and it turns out that they Really I love pizza.

Lady Gaga, Pizza

JBD / Splash News

Lady Gaga

The singer gives us "Millions of reasons,quot; to order a cake right now.

Jon Stewart, Daily Show, Pizza

Comedy Central

Jon Stewart

First Daily schedule The host is known for being a fun guy, but his love for New York's pizza (and his disdain for the Chicago style) is no joke.

Ellen DeGeneres, Jared Leto, Oscar, Pizza

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres and Jared Leto

The Joker never looked as happy as when Ellen handed him a piece at the Oscars.

Instagram, pizza, Oscar

Instagram

Kerry Washington

The expectant Scandal The star was lost when Ellen was delivering pizza, but found a gluten-free cake waiting for her behind the scenes.

Madonna, Pizza

Philip Ramey / Corbis through Getty Images

Heidi klum

First Catwalk Project The hostess went to the nearest pizzeria.

Ryan Dempster, Will Ferrell, Pizza

Brian D. Kersey / Getty Images

Ryan Dempster and Will Ferrell

If you are a Cubs pitcher or just a Semi-proEveryone loves pizza.

Sarah Hyland, Pizza, Instagram

Instagram

Sarah Hyland

Is Modern Family Star's pizza appreciation post makes us # jealous.

Sarah Hyland, Pizza, SAG Awards 2015

Russ Einhorn / Splash News

Sarah Hyland

Seriously, not even the SAG Awards could interfere with the actress and her pizza.

