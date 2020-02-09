Porsha Williams poses with her sister, Lauren Williams, Shamea Morton and their babies and fans are amazed

Porsha Williams shared a lot of new family photos on her social media account. She is together with her sister, Lauren Williams, and her best friend Shamea Morton and her children. Check out the beautiful photos below.

Someone said: "Everyone is cute, but the little chocolate drop with red ribbons,quot; and another follower posted this: "Everyone is so cute but the chocolate baby is so beautiful."

Someone said: "Shamea's daughter seems to be ready to receive Asap lol,quot; and another follower published this: "Shamea's baby is her TWIN."

A fan threw on PJ and said: Baby Baby PJ doesn't give us that much shade anymore! So smelly! ", While someone else posted this:" PJ will "give me my bottle and do what you want."

Someone else said this about Shamea's baby: "Awww @shameamorton baby is so big now! 😍 Where is the pumpkin I was trying to steal PJ milk when Porsha was pregnant." 😩😩 ’

Another follower spilled on Porsha and said: "Porsha that radiance simply radiates you look so happy, and baby Pilar is just as adorable and a happy baby."

Another sponsor published this: ‘Babies are beautiful. How cute But they can't help it, their moms are beautiful too. Beautiful photos ".

Apart from this, Porsha told her fans that they can catch her in a movie:

‘SWIPE Pause🚨 Movie Alert! Lights Camera action !! Look at me in "Steppin Back to Love,quot; TONIGHT at @tvonetv 8 / 7c! S / O Roger Bobb from @bobbcatfilms Thank you for this amazing opportunity! 😁 Thank you all for your support. I love you guys! #ActressBae #BlessedNGrateful # 2020Vision ".

People were very excited and praised Porsha's talent in the comments section.

Porsha could not be happier these days, as he is living his best life, and fans are here for it.



