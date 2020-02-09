Porsha Williams fans get excited to see their favorite star performing – Movie Alert

Porsha Williams fans are really excited after seeing one of their recent posts. Porsha revealed a "movie alert,quot; and posted the following clip on his social media account.

‘Movie 🚨 Alert Lights camera action !! "Steppin Back to Love,quot; tonight at @tvonetv #ActressBae @dishnation #Rhoa @bobbcatFilms, "Porsha captioned his post.

One person wrote this: "I keep telling you that others have nothing about you and Kandi," and someone else posted this: "And Grammy goes to my girl Porsha congratulations well done."

Someone else said: ‘Go to Porsha‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ keep looking for the queen of the stars, who was a fan of you once you got to RHOA."

Another follower posted this: "Yes, yes, yes," you look beautiful and you did a good job even in this little clip. "

A fan sprouted over Porsha and said: ‘Ok, boo! See you Porsha! Keep getting gems on that crown queen! "And another follower wrote:" May God continue to bless you and your beautiful family. "I can't wait for you to see."

One of Porsha's fans told him: "I love you Porsha, you are my favorite housewife, and I am glad to see you move forward in life and not stay alone on Bravo TV, we must always continue ascending!"

Someone else said: "Congratulations and continuous blessings to you and your family always,quot; and another follower published this: "I love the way the Porsha Plate Nation has fallen in love with her." Keep up the momentum! 💪💪 ’

Apart from this, the other day, Porsha shared her natural face on social media, and fans can't get enough of her.

He also made sure to publish many new photos and videos with his daughter and Dennis McKinley's, Pilar Jhena McKinley.

Fans can't get enough of the girl, and they continue to debate PJ's appearance.

Ad

Some say she is twinned with her mother, and others claim that PJ looks like her father, Dennis McKinley.



Post views:

one