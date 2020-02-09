Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra exploded at Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's house

We recently reported on the rumored love story of Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra and, although the two stars have not yet spoken publicly about it, they were seen together again last night. Pooja and Rohan were part of a private meeting organized by Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. Harshvarrdhan became the host of the alleged couple and was interrupted to see them before the two left their home.

%MINIFYHTMLb44bdff1cc5eff96765e87acd32fd2fe13% %MINIFYHTMLb44bdff1cc5eff96765e87acd32fd2fe14%

Pooja Hegde looked pretty when she was put on a pink top along with a denim jacket and jeans. Rohan Mehra was seen wearing a gray print T-shirt and torn black jeans. Host Harshvarrdhan opted for an informal look that consisted of a plain white T-shirt and black sports pants.

%MINIFYHTMLb44bdff1cc5eff96765e87acd32fd2fe15% %MINIFYHTMLb44bdff1cc5eff96765e87acd32fd2fe16%

The trio smiled all when they clicked outside Harshvarrdhan's house last night. Check out the images below.