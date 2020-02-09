Polls open in Cameroon vote overshadowed by violence, boycott | Cameroon News

The elections opened in Cameroon, eclipsed by separatist violence, which has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and a partial boycott of the opposition.

Elections for the legislature and local councils of the Central African country are held for the first time in seven years, after two postponements.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML48d08edae3d33263981d9200104c802211% %MINIFYHTML48d08edae3d33263981d9200104c802212%

Nearly seven million people are eligible to vote on Sunday, and the polls close at 17:00 GMT. Official results are expected within 20 days.

Despite the delays, the campaign has been discreet.

In the capital, Yaoundé, some banners placed by the ruling Popular Democratic Movement of Cameroon (French acronym RDPC) barely outnumber the signs asking people to pick up their garbage.

The RDPC supports President Paul Biya, one of the oldest and oldest leaders in the world, who has ruled the country for 37 of his 86 years.

The main opposition party, the Cameroon Revival Movement (MRC) has refused to present a single candidate after its leader, Maurice Kamto, who spent nine months in jail after his defeat in the 2018 presidential elections and now he is abroad, he asked for a boycott of the elections.

"Kamto says that the security situation in the English-speaking region, the northwest and southwest regions, means he cannot have a credible choice," said Nicolas Haque of Al Jazeera.

Speaking from Douala, the largest city in Cameroon and the economic center, Haque said there were no long lines outside the polling stations.

"The separatists in the English-speaking region have not only called for a boycott, but also attacked activists and election commission officials," he said. "As all this develops, the country is blocked, with airports closed and borders closed."

The boycott will almost guarantee an overwhelming victory for the DPRK, which in the outgoing legislature had 148 out of 180 seats.

"Where is the opposition?" It was the capricious question expressed by a local head of the RDPC, Augustin Tsafack, on the sidelines of a demonstration of the party in Yaounde.

The Social Democratic Front (SDF), the other major opposition party that currently has 18 seats, will participate in Sunday's vote, returning to the threat of snubbing it.

City power

Municipal elections will also be held, something that has aroused the greatest interest of the media given the apparently inevitable result of the legislative vote.

According to some forecasts, some cities, including Douala, could resort to opposition.

City chiefs will gain powers in accordance with the measures taken in December to decentralize certain authority outside of Yaounde.

The reforms have been triggered by the Anglophone crisis, although they do not meet the demands of the separatists.

"What is at stake (on Sunday) is local," Stephane Akoa, a researcher at the Paul Ango Ela expert group in Yaounde, told AFP news agency.

"Things are going to change," he said. "Mayors who are not ready will pay the price."

Haque said this is an important election for the Cameroonian government, with about 1,000 nominated candidates.

"Despite calls for a boycott of the main opposition figure and some of the separatists, there are many young, young candidates participating in these elections, hoping to be the change that many expected to come from the political elite ". he said.