Podcast by James Anderson and Sir Alastair Cook: International cricket pressures and ODI career reflections | Cricket News

Anderson: "Why does 37 have to be towards the end? People say I'm not going to play when I'm 45, probably not, but I've seen bowlers go into their 40s, so it's not impossible."





Alastair Cook and Jimmy Anderson discuss the cricket test pressures and discuss when the time is right to retire

Sir Alastair Cook and James Anderson joined Sky Sports Cricket to discuss the pressures of playing international cricket, Anderson's future in England and how it could be handled in the future, while also reflecting on the ups and downs of their respective ODI careers …

Despite being 37 years old, having played 151 test games and taking 584 tests in England, Anderson said. Sky sports, "I really don't know if I've reached a peak as a bowler."

While he is determined to continue playing for England as long as possible, his old teammate, captain and friend, Cook, who retired as England's top scorer of all time 18 months ago, insists he was the right moment. for him to move away from international cricket.

Click on the video above to see part of Anderson and Cook's chat with Nick Knight in the Sky Sports studio, or listen in full through the following player or download the podcast here.

"My career was a bit difficult," Cook said. "That was my style, I didn't usually go to the wheel, so I had to work incredibly hard to score any race."

"In the countryside, outside the camp, the captaincy; it just took its toll. It wasn't the so-called & # 39; pressure & # 39 ;, it was a constant thing that was built for several years."

1:46 Moeen Ali tells Sky Sports that he expected to be dropped into the ashes after feeling & # 39; burned & # 39; for the cricket test Moeen Ali tells Sky Sports that he expected to be dropped into the ashes after feeling & # 39; burned & # 39; for the cricket test

"I was listening to Moeen (Ali) 's interview the other day, saying he found it difficult. He had a rest and now he came back."

"There was a headline the last time I was here, & # 39; I lost that fire & # 39; and I did it. For me, I only lost that small advantage that made me the player I was."

2:54 Sir Alastair Cook reflects on his last test match for England and admits that he lost his hunger to score races at the end of his international career Sir Alastair Cook reflects on his last test match for England and admits that he lost his hunger to score races at the end of his international career

Meanwhile, Anderson, despite his advanced age and having broken a rib in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town that excluded him from the rest of the series, is eager to continue, believing that his best could still come. .

"I'm still enjoying the challenge," Anderson insisted. "I could be grumpy on the outside but inside I'm enjoying it a lot.

"I have been very lucky with injuries throughout my career. I probably had more in my 20s than in my 30s, and I feel that my game has improved since I turned 30."

"There will always be that element of & # 39; oh, he is 37 years old & # 39 ;, because there is a stigma around athletes who reach a certain age and think that it is time for them to move on."

"For me, I really don't know if I've reached a peak as a bowler. I'm getting better when I have the ball in my hand."

"I am working hard in practice to try to get the best out of myself, I am still learning all the time, I am working harder in the gym as I get older."

"So, in my head, why does 37 have to be towards the end? People say I'm not going to play when I'm 45, probably not, but I've seen bowlers go into their 40s, so no it is impossible.

"I still think like a young man. Although I still feel fit, I want to continue."

1:23 England bowler James Anderson says he is aiming for a return to trial action on Sri Lanka’s tour next month after recovering from a rib injury England bowler James Anderson says he is aiming for a return to trial action on Sri Lanka’s tour next month after recovering from a rib injury

Anderson said recently Sky Sports Cricket He hopes to return from an injury for Sri Lanka's tour next month, although Cook reflected on whether England could be better suited to get fit and shoot during the summer.

"I remember having this kind of conversation in 2013, and he still goes!" Cook added. "I think it should be game by game with Jimmy; as long as he keeps delivering the goods, whatever it is, then he plays."

"But for the first time in several years, it seems that for England, if everyone is fit, there is a squad of probably eight or nine players that you can rotate if you want."

3:02 Jimmy Anderson discusses whether he and Stuart Broad can still play in the same England XI and emphasizes that he doesn't need to rest in the test cricket Jimmy Anderson discusses whether he and Stuart Broad can still play in the same England XI and emphasizes that he doesn't need to rest in the test cricket

"The thing is, with Jimmy and Stuart Broad, there will be games now where they will be told that they will not play, which is something interesting for guys with about 600 and 500 test wickets."

"I haven't thought about it enough (Sri Lanka), in terms of the balance of the side, and I don't know how his rib is; he'll say it's fine, but is it worth that risk?

"If Jimmy can achieve that streak of four or five games, it will be fine, but I don't know if Sri Lanka will be worth it, where sewing doesn't always play an important role."

"It could be a person who has an awkward conversation, wants to be there and lead the attack, and say that we prepare for June and seek to play all summer in English."

"That's probably what I would do. But I really haven't thought about it enough to know if that's the right answer."

2:45 Sir Alastair Cook reflects on where he went wrong in the one-day cricket for England, before his dismissal as captain before the 2015 World Cup Sir Alastair Cook reflects on where he went wrong in the one-day cricket for England, before his dismissal as captain before the 2015 World Cup

Also on the podcast, Anderson and Cook also reviewed their ODI careers with England, discussing:

Cook loses the captaincy on the eve of the 2015 World Cup

Cook's regret for not winning the 2013 championship trophy

How a change in field regulations and the loss of Kevin Pietersen saw Cook's form fall

The ups and downs of Anderson's 2003 World Cup when it broke into the international scene

Is there enough balance between the bat and the ball in the ODI cricket?

The genius of the Eoin Morgan captaincy of this England team winner of the World Cup

