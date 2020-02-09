Home Latest News PM Modi, Vice Prez Naidu extend greetings on the anniversary of the...

PM Modi, Vice Prez Naidu extend greetings on the anniversary of the birth of the holy poet Ravidas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted Sunday on the anniversary of the birth of the holy poet Ravidas, saying he worked to achieve a positive change in society.

Saint-poet Ravidas (Photo credit: Narendramodi.in)

