Photos of Malika Haqq and OT Genetis & # 39; Baby Shower !!

Yesterday was Malika Haqq's baby shower, and as expected, it was exaggerated and luxurious. Malika's best friend, Khloe Kardashian, organized the event. And other Kardashian attended, including Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

But the day belonged to Malika, 8 months pregnant, and not to the Kardashians.

Malika was so happy with the event, she burst into tears. She said: "You …" I couldn't even enter the room. "

And Malika looked great. The future mother wore a sexy dress, sexy but appropriate, that embraces the naked curve. And the dress perfectly matched the theme of her baby shower, which was beige, brown and nude. The event was also decorated with teddy bears larger than life, a variety of balloons, a cereal bar and much more.

During the event, Malkika also announced that her baby's father is rapper OT Genesis. The two separated this summer, but decided to be parents together.

Here are photos of the event: