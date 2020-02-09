Pete Davidson transforms into the queen in & # 39; SNL & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLbf69d12674f81042d2369a2951de1a6f11% %MINIFYHTMLbf69d12674f81042d2369a2951de1a6f12%

The star of & # 39; Brooklyn Nine-Nine & # 39; He wears a drag costume while receiving a dramatic change from the judge of & # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39; on & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39 ;.

Pete Davidson received a full drag image change for "Saturday night live"host RuPaul during the delivery of February 8, 2020 of this weekend.

As the "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"The judge assumed the task of presenting, shows that Davidson returned in his role as Chad, an adorable idiot who is very pleasant and discouraged by anything.

In the prerecorded segment, RuPaul appeared as himself, and was seen posing for a photo shoot for the cover of Drag magazine while lamenting that the world of drag needs a new star.

"Everyone take five!" RuPaul declares the crew, turning to Chad. "Leave me, with the future of resistance."

He tells Davidson's character: "There's something dynamic about you, boy! Have you ever done drag?"

"No, just grass and pills," Chad says with a shrug and a blank expression, before RuPaul starts the makeover.

"Step one: Tuck!" RuPaul explains, teaching him how to disguise his bulge, before presenting Chad with a dress, fake breasts and finally putting on makeup.

Finally, the "Skin wars"The host completes the whole look, but Chad ends up moving away because he thinks being a drag queen is too hard work.

The social media pages "Saturday Night Live" also shared a time-lapse video of Davidson's full makeup session to transform Chad into his drag character, The Queen.