Pete Buttigieg counterattacks rivals' attacks because of his lack of experience

Pete Buttigieg responded to attacks by Democratic rivals against him, saying at a party event on Saturday night that the & # 39; family playbook & # 39; Joe Biden cannot defeat Donald Trump and criticize Bernie Sanders for dividing the Americans.

Tensions in the presidential primaries have skyrocketed after the uncertainty caused by the debacle of the Iowa caucus and the failure of any of the contestants to capture the imagination of the party.

All this leads to fear of a repeat of 2016, when Hillary Clinton, injured, left a bitter primary and could not defeat Donald Trump.

Buttigieg, who took the lead in the latest New Hampshire poll, has become a target for the rest of the Democratic camp after his strong performance on the Iowa committees, which have not yet published official results.

His rivals question his experience, a line of attack that directly addressed Saturday night at the One Hundred McIntyre-Shaheen Dinner in Manchester, a traditional meeting of party faithful before Tuesday's primaries.

"I know some of you are asking what businesses a mayor of South Bend has looking for the highest position on earth," he told the approximately 8,000 Democrats who attended.

But he argued that South Bend, the city where he was mayor, was "more like Manchester, New Hampshire, which is the point."

"My belief in the United States is not a product of my age, it is the product of my experience," he said among the cheers of the crowd.

Buttigieg, who at 38 is the youngest candidate in the field and has never held a national position, has been attacked by Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar for that lack of experience and by Bernie Sanders for the wealthy donors of his campaign.

Biden released a vicious attack announcement on Saturday, comparing his experience as vice president with Buttigieg's time as mayor, and Sanders released his own video criticizing the wealthy supporters of Buttigieg.

Buttigieg defended himself on Saturday’s call for Democratic cattle, not to mention his rivals by name, but their meaning is clear in his comments.

"With such a disruptive president, we cannot run the risk of trying to overcome a fundamentally new challenge by relying on the family playbook from before," he said in a veiled attack on Biden.

And he received a blow at Sanders, saying: "With such a divisive president, we cannot risk further dividing the future of Americans, saying that you must be in favor of the revolution or be in favor of the status quo."

Sanders supporters at the SNHU Arena yelled at him & # 39; Wall Street Pete & # 39; In return.

Most major Democratic candidates spoke with the crowd, Michael Bloomberg did not appear, and brought followers to cheer them up. The sections of the arena were marked by candidate signs and colored lights.

Sanders supporters had illuminated signs with his name; Elizabeth Warren's supporters had flashing LED lights that changed color in sync, Buttigieg's supporters had green rod bracelets; and Biden's supporters had nothing to light up.

Amy Klobuchar has also attacked Buttigieg for her lack of experience.

Sanders supporters were the most vocal during the night.

The Vermont senator, who presented his attacks on Buttigieg after both claimed victory after the chaotic Iowa competition, did not directly attack his rival in his comments.

Instead, he noted that "we assume we won Iowa,quot; by 6,000 votes.

His words earned him cheers from his followers section and increased the support section of Buttigieg, who yelled at him & # 39; Boot-Edge-Edge & # 39 ;. Boot-edge-edge. Boot-edge-edge.

Sanders called for party unity.

"I know that no matter who wins the Democratic nomination, we will join together to defeat the most dangerous president in the country's history," he said.

But he noticed his victory in the 2016 New Hampshire primaries, in the middle of a bitter battle between him and Clinton, and told the crowd to join him to & # 39; complete the revolution & # 39 ;.

"I want to thank New Hampshire who helped me be the political revolution four years ago and now is the time to complete that revolution," he said.

Meanwhile, Biden seemed to have the smallest section of followers in the arena.

The former vice president spoke after Buttigieg and kept his attacks reserved for President Trump instead of his fellow Democrats.

Biden spoke touchingly of the people he had met when he campaigned in New Hampshire: a boy who wanted to know how his family could buy insulin and a girl who feared the shooting at his school.

Then he recounted his own losses in life: his first wife and daughter in a car accident and his son Beau in cancer.

"I've lost a lot in my life, like many of you," he said before turning to hit Trump. "But they will condemn me if I will be waiting and losing this election to this man."

The crowd roared at his biggest line of applause of the night, which earned him a great ovation.

Biden began his comments with a compliment from New Hampshire and an excavation in Iowa, where he ranked fourth in the unofficial results after problems with an application the group developed to count the results of the caucus put the competition's head on state.

You already know how to organize elections. You know how to run the primaries! He told the crowd.

Last Saturday, Biden had increased his attacks on Buttigieg.

"I think we are a party at risk if we nominate someone who has never held a higher position than the mayor of South Bend, Indiana," he told a crowd at the Rex Theater in Manchester on Saturday afternoon.

And at an event later in the day, he said about Buttigieg: "This guy is not a Barack Obama."

And his new announcement, which put the records of the two candidates side by side, and was harder for Buttigieg than the excavations that Biden deployed on stage. The campaign has been promoting the ad on social networks, where it accumulated $ 2.7 million visits on Twitter and 69,000 visits on Facebook.

While Biden helped to pass the Low Price Health Care Act that provided medical care to 20 million Americans, the announcement boasted, Buttigieg & # 39; installed decorative lights under the bridges that gave the citizens of South Bend rivers lit with colors & # 39 ;.

And while Biden saved the auto industry after the 2008 accident, the announcement said Buttigieg "revitalized the sidewalks of downtown South Bend by laying decorative bricks."

The attacks came when Buttigieg beat Sanders in a follow-up poll from Suffolk University to Democratic voters in New Hampshire.

Friday's survey results showed Buttigieg with 25% and Sanders with 24%, within the margin of error.

Warren was third with 14% and Biden finished fourth with 11%, according to the survey. The other candidates were in single digits with 7% of undecided voters.

Biden ignored those results.

"Look, the reports of our death are premature," he told a local volunteer office Saturday afternoon.

In Friday's debate, Buttigieg, who declared himself the winner in Iowa in the wake of his debacle in the caucus, was hit with the status of favorite.

Biden and Klobuchar questioned if he had the ability to successfully face Trump, questioning whether he has the experience to lead the nation.

Buttigieg, who served two terms as mayor of South Bend, a city with a population of 100,000, said that Washington's internal experience of some of its rivals was no longer what was needed, and that it was time to "turn the page "in the old Washington Policy

"I freely admit that if you are looking for the person with the most years of experience in establishing Washington under your belt, you have your candidate and, of course, it is not me," he said.

Klobuchar responded by saying that it's easy to go after Washington, because that's a popular thing. It's much harder … to lead and much harder to take those difficult positions & # 39 ;.

Then he searched Buttigieg with a fresh face: & # 39; Because I think this goes after every thing people do because it's popular to say it and it makes you look like a great newcomer, just … I don't think that's What people want right now. We have a newcomer in the White House, and look where he took us. I think having some experience is a good thing.