Pep Guardiola: How will you rebuild Manchester City in the summer? The | Soccer news





How will the head of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, so that his team returns to the top?

%MINIFYHTML2c2ca7dcb1b2ea073784d4cadedd113f11% %MINIFYHTML2c2ca7dcb1b2ea073784d4cadedd113f12%

This summer, Manchester City must find a way to get back to Liverpool, but what is the scope of its task and Pep Guardiola is able to plan the reconstruction?

That was the debate about Sunday Supplement, as the panel assessed what went wrong for the defending champions this time and the relative inexperience of Guardiola to rebuild a team.

Reports have suggested that there could be significant changes in City at the end of the campaign, while there is also speculation about Guardiola's future, and his current contract expires at the end of next season.

This is how the Sunday supplement panel assessed the situation …

Next season could be Pep's last in City

Sunday mail Soccer chief writer Rob Draper believes that next season could be Pep Guardiola's last year with Manchester City, offering him a chance to rise above Liverpool once again …

"He hasn't done more than four years in a club before and his last year in Barcelona was very hard," Draper said. "Even his relationship with Lionel Messi was beginning to break at that stage. Even the most veteran players in the club said he was becoming very intense in the end."

2:16 Paul Merson believes that Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has not moved his side forward and is "escaping,quot; with Liverpool's victory by 22 points in the Premier League Paul Merson believes that Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has not moved his side forward and is "escaping,quot; with Liverpool's victory by 22 points in the Premier League

"The way he plays, what he demands of them, you ask them a lot. You will go to the well again and again and again. I would be surprised if I did more than five years, if I signed a new contract I would be personally surprised.

"You can feel that Manchester is where you want to settle, that there is less pressure than being in Barcelona. It is clear that being in Barcelona and being Catalan is a unique pressure to assume.

"But we haven't seen him take a club for 5-8 years before."

The key players will leave, but the defenses must improve

The task of the city could be made more difficult in the next two years with key personnel such as David Silva and Sergio Agüero leaving the club, while Guardiola must make improving backup positions a priority, says Steve Bates, chief editor of football in the Sunday people.

"They did not replace Vincent Kompany and now Guardiola is losing David Silva," Bates said. "They have a replacement more or less in Phil Foden, which has great potential. He will have that opportunity, there is no doubt about that."

2:02 Bernardo Silva admits that Manchester City has had a difficult season, as they continue to play Liverpool's second violin in the Premier League. Bernardo Silva admits that Manchester City has had a difficult season, as they continue to play Liverpool's second violin in the Premier League.

"Then, maybe in a year or 18 months or so, Guardiola is going to lose Agüero. So there will be a rotation of players."

"It is similar in a way to the famous five of Manchester United (Peter Schmeichel, Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister, Paul Parker, Denis Irwin) suddenly disappeared and United was left with a big problem to replace those players and sometimes just do not know may,quot;.

"The place where he fell this season is that he did not identify the problem of losing Kompany and could not negotiate for the fact that Aymeric Laporte was going to suffer injuries for most of the season and has been very influential in abandoning the City ".

"The way the City game demands that every player on that team, particularly their full defenses, have to be there, 90 minutes, in every game and they haven't been."

"Kyle Walker has not been so good. Joao Cancelo has not complied. There are question marks about Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko is coming and going. There are big problems to address and he will have to rebuild that team." "

Smart check or adjustments?

In contrast, Jason Burt, chief football correspondent at the Telegraph, he argued that the City squad does not need major surgery and that the scale of their problems should not be overstated.

"I don't think there's much wrong with City," Burt said. "Two or three players need to be replaced. People talk about a team review and a wave of expenses, but they can't do it anyway because it's going to cost too much money and FFP is going to take action."

Leroy Sane hasn't played for Manchester City since August

"They can move the players: Leroy Sane will generate enough cash for them. There are older players there, but it is a strategic approach: change two or three positions and they will be fine."

"I don't think they are that far. Last Sunday I was in Tottenham and they destroyed it completely. They were a bit out of what they used to be."

"It won't take long to change it again. Maybe I need Guardiola to compromise and that could solve everything. I think it's more a matter of fine adjustment rather than a big change."

Liverpool's problem …

However, whether the City opts for major changes or smaller adjustments, Liverpool's level will be a key factor in how Guardiola's team will do next season. Draper believes that returning to the pinnacle of English football will not be an easy task for City, while Jurgen Klopp's men are performing so well.

"In a normal season, City would not be in crisis now, it would be in a race for the title," Draper said. "But you assume that next season Liverpool is going to fall. If Liverpool has two or three seasons playing like this, Man City will have a hard time keeping up with them."

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrate a goal against Southampton

"I'm not sure that Pep Guardiola is the type of manager who likes to go into seasons where he thinks he will finish second best. To return to the 100-point season, they have enough work to do."

"It is ridiculous to say that they are a terrible club because they are clearly second in the table, and they got 198 points in the last two seasons, so they cannot be miles away, but they have work to do to get up to the Liverpool standard.

"They have to go to the market to do it and they are limited in the market. Therefore, it is not entirely clear how they are going to do it."