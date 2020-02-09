Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Optimistic Phil Mickelson despite being & # 39; surpassed & # 39; by Nick Taylor | Golf news

"They beat me. Nick just played better than me and hit a couple of big shots like that eagle in six. He really played great golf."





Phil Mickelson entered the last day with high hopes of a sixth record victory at Pebble Beach

%MINIFYHTML95153efe4d6ea9cdbb6a27df9adbb97711% %MINIFYHTML95153efe4d6ea9cdbb6a27df9adbb97712%

Phil Mickelson has many positive things to get out of his week at AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am despite losing to a determined Nick Taylor on the last day.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Taylor responded to everything Mickelson could throw him in an entertaining front nine before the defending champion was five back on the turn when he double bogeying in the eighth and let out another shot in the ninth.

Mickelson started strongly before mistakes at nine past eight derailed his challenge

The internal stretch became a war of attrition, as the firm and fast course was struck by strong winds, and Taylor opened the door for the veteran left-hander when he fired four shots in so many holes.

But Mickelson could not capitalize and Taylor regrouped to birdie at age 15, and two classy in the short 17 effectively sealed the title for the Canadian when he beat a four-stroke winner over Kevin Streelman, with Mickelson falling to third after of signing for a disappointing 74.

Taylor beats Mickelson in Pebble Nick Taylor contained Phil Mickelson to get his first PGA Tour title in more than five years with an impressive four-shot victory

"I had a lot of fun having the opportunity to be happy and have the chance to win," said Mickelson, who remains determined to remain competitive on the PGA Tour when he approaches his 50th birthday in June. "It was fun to come back to it, and these last weeks have really given me a lot of motivation and momentum to continue what I have been doing."

"It's certainly disappointing not to have won, but they beat me. I mean, Nick just played better than me. He pierced a couple of big shots like that eagle in six, and the putts he made in four, five and seven, and he really played A great golf.

"I made a couple of really good shots at the bad points and had a couple of times when I didn't trust that at the time and made some bad changes. But I fought hard and I loved having the opportunity to be in it. Again, It is very fun to be in the last group, and I hope to continue building on this.

"It was a difficult day, but they overcame me, and I totally agree with that, and that I will continue to improve and give myself more opportunities and I am really excited about the rest of the year." there are many positive aspects that I get out of this. "

Meanwhile, Taylor was understandably delighted to finish a five-year wait for his second PGA Tour title after becoming the first Canadian to lead a tournament at the end of the four rounds.

Nick Taylor ran out of an impressive four-shot winner

The 31-year-old responded to Mickelson's first three birdies with two of his own at five past four before leaving a green bunker for an exciting eagle in the sixth, although he had to dig deep to recover from his awkward stretch of holes after the turn, he admitted that contributing with birdie in 15 was a "massive,quot; response to his double bogey at 14.

"It was very, very difficult," he said. "The wind rose towards the end of that front nine, and I was holding there, and some bad units that I didn't think were too bad, but ended up in bad points and just tried to drive my way from there."

"And the 14 is such a difficult hole, once I doubled there I had to calm down and know that I still had a two-shot advantage. And obviously, to enter the next hole and recover a shot was massive.

1:59 Kevin Streelman and NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald celebrate winning the Pro-Am competition for the second time in three attempts at Pebble Beach. Kevin Streelman and NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald celebrate winning the Pro-Am competition for the second time in three attempts at Pebble Beach.

"It was great to play with Phil, it was amazing all day and our fellow fans were very funny. I felt I was quite relaxed, and I was probably more nervous before the round than when I was playing. I did some putts early and that calmed me down and it was Good start well.

"You never know when that cut occurs. I've had to fight for my card in recent years, I think some of those rounds to keep my card helped me safely today. It was huge and it just gives me great confidence moving forward."