Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Nick Taylor denies Phil Mickelson on the last erratic day | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLdf79c1f545c1ac1b8d71f75871c44d1211% %MINIFYHTMLdf79c1f545c1ac1b8d71f75871c44d1212%





Nick Taylor finally claimed his second victory on the PGA Tour, more than five years after his first

%MINIFYHTMLdf79c1f545c1ac1b8d71f75871c44d1213% %MINIFYHTMLdf79c1f545c1ac1b8d71f75871c44d1214%

Nick Taylor resisted an early assault by Phil Mickelson and survived a nervy back-nine on trial to complete a cable-to-cable victory at the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

%MINIFYHTMLdf79c1f545c1ac1b8d71f75871c44d1215% %MINIFYHTMLdf79c1f545c1ac1b8d71f75871c44d1216%

Taylor led by five in the curve when Mickelson's quest for a sixth record title began to crumble in the eighth and ninth, and the left-hander could not recover the deficit in the final stretch as strong winds and a firm and fast course they did hard score

Phil Mickelson missed a sixth record victory at Pebble Beach

In what soon became an apparent two-way shooting between the last pair, it was Taylor who took the loot despite a series of errors in the last nine that Mickelson could not capitalize on, as he became the first Canadian to win a PGA Tour title leads directly after the four rounds.

The advantage of a Taylor shot during the night was annihilated when a five-foot putt failed to match Mickelson's birdie in the second, but he was on target from double that range in the fourth before they both hit Exit in the fifth short. converted for little birds.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Mickelson gave himself a great opportunity to regain a part of the lead in the sixth long when he found the back of the green in two, but Taylor then took a decisive blow when his long-range bunker went straight to the cup for an eagle.

The defending champion settled for a two-put birdie, but a mistake with a long iron on the eighth tee traveled just 180 yards and left him almost 250 yards for his approach, which jumped over the back of the green.

Mickelson aggravated the mistakes when his ambitious flop-shot ran past the flag and left the launching surface, from where he received a hard hand with his throw and two putts then marched to the ninth tee with a double six bogey on his card.

Taylor left the arena for the eagle in the sixth

Taylor encountered his own problems, but limited the damage to a single shot, and a blocked approach to the ninth by Mickelson led to another ghost that the Canadian punished even more with a perfect seven-foot birdie foot.

Mickelson withdrew one when he closed a wedge in the tenth, and the gap returned to three when Taylor pushed his disk to the left in the next and left a pair putt to centimeters of just 20 feet.

Both players were wrong in their selection of clubs in the short 12, where they emailed the green and bogeyed, and Mickelson avoided consecutive imperfections when he hit a bold 25-foot putt from the edge to save an even clutch in the next.

Mickelson lost five on the turn after big mistakes at nine past eight

With the wind blowing strong enough to blow Taylor's hat while contemplating his third blow towards 14, the 31-year-old seemed to be far from composure while blocking a long iron before his pitch left the green and It will lead to an ugly double bogey seven.

However, Mickelson could not make the most of it, since he needed four strokes to find the launching surface before shaving the edge with his attempt at torque, and Taylor suddenly looked at a rejuvenated figure when he atoned for an unfortunate wedge in 15 providing an invaluable birdie .

Taylor's pair of battles at 16 was enough to extend his lead to four strokes when Mickelson's approach fell short and led to a third ghost in five holes, although Kevin Streelman suddenly emerged as a credible threat when he followed the birdies at 14 and 15 with another in 17 while jumping over Mickelson to the second.

PGA Tour Golf Live

But Taylor strengthened his control over the tournament when he drilled a six-foot middle iron in the penultimate hole and hit the birdie putt, and a conservative pair in the 72nd hole completed a two-by-70 and four-stroke victory. with a winning score of 19 under par.

It was also only his second victory at the PGA Tour and came five years after the first, at the Sanderson Farms Championship in November 2014, when he claimed a two-shot win over Boo Weekley and our recent addition to the Sky Sports Golf team: Jason Bohn

Mickelson missed from eight feet for a closing birdie in the last when he signed for a 74 to finish third behind Streelman, who also picked up the Pro-Am title for the second time in three attempts alongside NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, who He finished five clear strokes of Mickelson and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young.