Patrick Mahomes has & # 39; even more backup potential than Peyton Manning & # 39 ;, says an expert

Patrick Mahomes may become the first $ 200 million player in the NFL, but he can expect to earn twice that amount in sponsorships, according to an expert in sports marketing.

The quarterback further enhanced his flourishing reputation by directing the Kansas City Chiefs to the franchise's first Super Bowl title in 50 years. His performance in the Kansas City 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers was enough to win the Super Bowl 54 MVP honors.

After a trip to Disney World and a parade of convertible buses to celebrate the success of the team, Mahomes is now playing a waiting game while looking towards the offseason.

A first-round selection of the Chiefs in 2017 is moving to the last year of his rookie contract. There is no doubt that your employers will pay you; The question is more about how much you receive.

The 24-year-old is expected to sign the biggest deal in the history of the league, but the striking number, whatever it is in terms of overall value and guaranteed money, is not the only opportunity Mahomes will have to charge on his stardom. .

When asked if Mahomes could match his new record contract in off-field agreements, Darrin Duber-Smith, a professor of marketing at the Denver Metropolitan State University, told Stats Perform: "Sure."

"The important thing about the backing potential is that success is only one of the few important variables to determine if an endorser has great financial success," Duber-Smith said.

"Pat Mahomes is nice," he added. "Success helps, but sympathy is a more important factor. Longevity is a big problem, attractiveness is a big problem, as is success. In my opinion, those are the four most important variables for backup success. .

"Tom Brady has longevity and has been successful, and he's also handsome, but he doesn't have that sympathy."

"Mahomes still doesn't look like longevity, of course. We don't know because an injury can derail someone's career very quickly."

"However, I would compare it to Peyton Manning. It even has more backup potential than Manning, who is one of the most high-end celebrity sponsors."

While Manning continues to win in retirement, Mahomes is part of a new generation of quarterbacks. Together with Deshaun Watson and the current MVP Lamar Jackson, she is a superstar that will attract sponsors, not only with her game in the field but also with her personality.

His profile is helped by a change in the marketing landscape, according to Duber-Smith. Where before the teams were the main attraction, now it is the players who have the power of attraction.

"This is what we call & # 39; stellar power & # 39; in the world of sports marketing," he said. "We can thank 15 or 20 years of fantasy football for that."

"The power of the stars drives almost everything: people will go out and see really poor teams, as long as there are one or two big stars. Teams can also win millions of dollars despite not winning for decades, as long as the power of The stars are there.

"The NFL has recovered this year, and I think that is due to a couple of things. First, they are paying much more attention to the games they are showing on television, so that really helps, but we also have the Generation Z entering. " .

"They are different. With millennials, we had an upset for a period of time. Now, however, we have in this batch of new quarterbacks, probably the most exciting group we have ever seen."

"It's about quality. The Premier League is ranked number 1 in the world, and the way to see it is through the salaries of the players. What happens to the Americans is, and they will see this when the XFL fails, they I don't like watching poor sports.

"They like to see the best in the world, which explains why the Premier League rankings are much higher than our own MLS. We don't care where it comes from; if it's high quality, we'll see."

There is little doubt about the quality of Mahomes. Kansas City has written and developed a QB franchise that should be worth every penny of what you end up paying. As one of the faces in the NFL, you should expect to have a great demand.