Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Live match coverage

Pakistan's fast bowler, Naseem Shah, became the youngest player to claim a test hat-trick after crossing Bangladesh on day three of the first test in Rawalpindi.

Naseem, who turns 17 next week, eliminated Najmul Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah before Bangladesh finished on day three of the Opening Test with a precarious 126-6 and looking at a defeat in the entrances.

Naseem (4-26) made Najmul lbw in review and also covered Taijul's leg before Mahmudullah knocked down the next ball when the fast became the fourth Pakistani to claim a test hat-trick after Wasim Akram ( twice), Abdul Razzaq and Mohammad Sami

Pakistan was fired 445 earlier in the day, as they gained a 212 lead in the first inning and still have 86 runs ahead after Bangladesh fell 124-2 in the middle of the Naseem triplet.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haq (37) and Litos Das, who had not yet scored, will resume Monday while the Tigers seek to make Pakistan hit again.