Oscars 2020: Matthew A. Cherry dedicates the Academy Award for & # 39; Hair Love & # 39; to Kobe Bryant

Matthew A. Cherry used the last seconds of his Academy Award acceptance speech on Sunday to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who in 2018 won an award in the same category that Cherry was recognized.

%MINIFYHTML2cdc3b64e9870513c129abc5faa7ae5411% %MINIFYHTML2cdc3b64e9870513c129abc5faa7ae5412%

Cherry referred to Bryant after he and his associates won in the Best Animated Short Film category for "Hair Love," a story in support of natural hair and representation.

"This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. May we all have a second act as good as yours," said Cherry, who wrote "Hair Love,quot; and helped direct and produce it.

Bryant won the prize in 2018 for his "Dear Basketball,quot;, becoming the first former professional athlete to be nominated and win an Oscar. Cherry's biography lists him as having played for the Jaguars, Bengals, Panthers and Ravens of the NFL since 2004-07. He never played in a regular season game.

MORE: What to know about the Bryant helicopter crash

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California, on January 26. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people also died in the accident.

There was another connection with Bryant during the red carpet part of the Academy Awards. Knicks superfan Spike Lee came in dressed in a purple and gold tuxedo with Bryant's theme.