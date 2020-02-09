Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt jokes about Trump's political trial

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony began with a series of political comments and statements in which Joaquin Phoenix spoke about animal rights, Brad Pitt criticized the political trial and a documentary director quoted Karl Marx.

Phoenix won the coveted Oscar Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Joker movie and made a passionate speech about animal rights and Speciesism, the idea that human superiority leads to the exploitation of animals.

"I have been thinking a lot about some of these distressing problems that we have faced collectively … We are talking about the fight against the belief that a nation, a people, a race, a gender or a species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity & # 39 ;, Phoenix said in his long and breathless speech.

"We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth we rob her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable." And then we take your milk for your calf and put it in our coffee and our cereal & # 39 ;.

"And I think we fear the idea of ​​personal change because we believe we have to sacrifice something to give up something, but human beings at our best are as inventive, creative and resourceful and I think when we use love and compassion as our principles rectors. " , we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and to the environment & # 39; & # 39 ;, he added as the crowd erupted in raucous applause.

Phoenix is ​​known for its environmental activism and is an open advocate of the vegan diet.

On Sunday, Phoenix came out on the red carpet with a Stella McCartney outfit she has been wearing all season, advocating minimal waste.

The 45-year-old actor concluded his speech with a quote from his late brother River Phoenix saying: & # 39; When I was 17, my brother wrote this letter. He said: "Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow."

While the Oscar audience applauded Joaquin, some Twitter users were confused by his message.

The reactions on Twitter came after Joaquín's passionate speech advocating animal rights and against specism.

When actor Brad Pitt took the Oscar stage after winning the best supporting actor for his performance in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood on Sunday night, he joked that the short speech time assigned was "more of what the Senate gave John Bolton this week. " & # 39 ;.

"They told me I have 45 seconds to talk, which is 45 seconds longer than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week." Maybe Quentin will make a movie about it and in the end the adults will do the right thing, Pitt joked while the crowd full of stars laughed.

It was a sharp blow to Republican senators who voted against calling former national security adviser John Bolton along with other witnesses to testify at Trump's impeachment trial.

But not everyone was a fan of Pitt's political statement.

& # 39; I was a Brad Pitt fan. No longer. Brad, we don't need another Hollywood source to give us your Democratic opinion. Take your trophy and go home & # 39 ;, said a Twitter user.

"A $ 20 discount that Brad Pitt didn't even know who John Bolton was before this week," another user added.

"Nobody cares what Brad Pitt thinks," added another.

But some were in favor of his statement saying: & # 39; Brad Pitt didn't have to do that. He gave the middle finger to many Trumpers who watch his movies because he is real and will speak the truth and knows what we saw in that Senate that was complete and so damaging to the country. Bravo. We need more of that. Get up. & # 39;

When asked why he became a politician, Pitt said: "I was really disappointed with this week … I don't think we should let it go and I'm talking very seriously about that."

The most iconic Hollywood show of the year began with a political note with singer Janelle Monae performing an elaborate number of her song Come Alive.

This is the second consecutive year that the ceremony at the Dolby Theater took off without a host.

In the end he said: & # 39; I am very proud to be here as a black artist wanting to tell stories. Happy month of black history.

The movie Hair Love won the Oscar for best animated short film and creators Matthew Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver advocated the Crown Law, a California law that prohibits discrimination based on hair style or texture, as they accepted their awards .

The most important Hollywood show of the year began with a powerful note with singer Janelle Monae performing an elaborate number of her song Come Alive and saying: “ I am so proud to be here as a black artist queer telling stories. Happy month of black history & # 39;

Cherry, a former NFL player who is also the second professional athlete to win an Oscar, dedicated the award to Kobe Bryant, who was the first athlete to win the gold award last year for his film Dear Basketball.

"Hair Love was made because we wanted to see more representation in the animation and we wanted to normalize black hair," Cherry said as the audience cheered.

"There is a very important issue that exists, the Crown Law, and if we can help this pass in all 50 states, it will help stories like Deandre Arnold, our special guest tonight, stop happening," he added.

Deandre Arnold is the Texas high school student who was told that he could not attend graduation unless the dreadlocks were cut, causing national outrage.

"It means the world to us to have him here with us," Cherry said on the red carpet. "We wanted people to see how good a child is, but there is also no reason why people should watch our hair."

The creators of Hair Love Karen Rupert Toliver and Matthew A. Cherry won the Oscar for best animated short film and advocated for the Crown Law in their acceptance speech, a bill that prohibits discrimination based on hair style or texture.

Former NFL player and filmmaker Matthew Cherry (far left) and Karen Rupert Toliver (far right) brought Texas teenager Deandre Arnold (center in green suit) as his Oscar guest. The high school told the teenager that he couldn't graduate if he didn't cut the dreadlocks

The best documentary award went to American Factory and co-director Julia Reichert thanked Karl Marx during his acceptance speech citing The Communist Manifesto.

"Our movie is from Ohio and China, but it could really be from any place where people put on a uniform, hit a clock, trying to make a better life," he said.

"The workers have it harder and harder these days, and we believe that things will improve when the workers of the world join," Reichert added.

His quotation is from the last lines of the political manifesto published in 1848.

American Factory is a documentary produced by the new film company of former President Barack Obama, Higher Grounds Productions, and tells the story of a Chinese company that occupies a closed General Motors plant in Moraine, Ohio.

The prize for the best documentary went to American Factory and co-director Julia Reichert (left blank) gave a shout out to Karl Marx during his acceptance speech by quoting The Communist Manifesto saying: "We believe that things will improve when the workers of the world join & # 39;

Throughout the night, during the night, there were jokes and jokes at the Academy for not having nominated more directors for the Best Director Award, despite a lot of acclaimed films directed by women this year.

Natalie Portman made a fashion statement with a Dior cape with the names of the directors whose films were overlooked this year, including Little Women director Greta Gerwig.

"I wanted to recognize women who were not recognized for their incredible work, in my subtle way," Portman told the LA Times.

"I thought something was missing this year in the best director category," Steve Martin joked at the beginning of the program. Are you vaginas? Chris Rock responded.