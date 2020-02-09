Oscar nominations 2020, odds, predictions, how to see and tips for making pool selections from the Academy Awards

%MINIFYHTML57527910bae420202108ea980e5d3ca211% %MINIFYHTML57527910bae420202108ea980e5d3ca212%

The 92 Academy Awards will be held this weekend, a little earlier than in previous years. That means he had less time to prepare to choose this year's Oscar winners. Here's a guide to Hollywood's biggest night, from how to watch the Oscars to betting odds and other information you need to dominate your Oscar group.

%MINIFYHTML57527910bae420202108ea980e5d3ca213% %MINIFYHTML57527910bae420202108ea980e5d3ca214%

PLUS:

What time are the Oscars in 2020?

Date: Sunday February 9

Sunday February 9 Start Time: 8 p.m. ET | 5 pm. PT

%MINIFYHTML57527910bae420202108ea980e5d3ca215% %MINIFYHTML57527910bae420202108ea980e5d3ca216%

The Oscars will begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Sunday, February 9, live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Pre-event coverage will be broadcast live for free on Twitter (@TheAcademy) starting at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

What channel are the Oscars in 2020?

The Oscars are broadcast live on ABC to a national audience. You can also stream the program through ABC.com and the ABC application with cable or satellite provider testing, or through cable cutting services such as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT,amp;T Now.

Who will host the Academy Awards in 2020?

No one will host the Academy Awards for the second consecutive year. There will be performances by Elton John, Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish, who have just dominated the 2020 Grammy Awards two weeks ago. The winners of last year's Oscar for acting will present, with appearances of many stars of small and large screens.

Will there be a tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars 2020?

The Lakers superstar will be remembered during the "In Memoriam,quot; segment with a special tribute. Bryant won an Oscar two years ago for his best animated short film, "Dear Basketball." Given Bryant's deep connection with Los Angeles and the Academy, he hopes it will be one of the most sincere moments of the night, which will resonate throughout the world.

Oscar nominations 2020, odds, predictions

Below is a complete list of movie and individual nominees for the 92 Academy Awards, along with Sporting News predictions for the 24 categories. Betting odds where available are courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

If you are looking for a printable Academy Awards ticket to facilitate your Oscars 2020 group, you can download and print this from Oscar.com before your party.

Best image

"Ford v Ferrari,quot; (+12500)

"The Irish,quot; (+5000)

"Jojo Rabbit,quot; (+4000)

"Joker,quot; (+1400)

"Little women,quot; (+10000)

"Marriage history,quot; (+8000)

"1917,quot; (-250)

"Once upon a time in Hollywood,quot; (+650)

"Parasite,quot; (+275)

SN Prediction: "1917." Sam Mendes' exciting and visually stunning narration stands out from this crowd. South Korea's favorite "parasite,quot; has more acclaim and can be annoying, as it is the first foreign language film to receive this award from "The Artist,quot; in France in 2012.

best Actor

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory,quot; (+2500)

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot; (+2200)

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story,quot; (+700)

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker,quot; (-2500)

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes,quot; (+2500)

SN Prediction: Phoenix. He is looking for his first victory in four nominations in 20 years and will add Oscar to his trophy showcase after taking him home at BAFTA, SAG and the Golden Globes. He will not deny it despite a guaranteed awkward acceptance speech.

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet,quot; (+900)

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story,quot; (+750)

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women,quot; (+2800)

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell,quot; (+3300)

Renee Zellweger, "Judy,quot; (-2000)

SN Prediction: Zellweger It's been 14 years since he won his first Oscar in a supporting role for "Cold Mountain." She has done the same previous triple as Phoenix this year and has a good back story. In addition, it is the magic of a legendary biographical film based on music. Judy Garland won a Golden Globe, a Grammy and a special "youth award,quot; from the Academy for playing Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz." Zellweger exploded when he played a very different Dorothy in the 1995 sports film "Jerry Maguire."

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, "A beautiful day in the neighborhood,quot; (+2000)

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes,quot; (+3300)

Al Pacino, "The Irish,quot; (+1800)

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman,quot; (+800)

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot; (-2500)

SN Prediction: Pitt Hanks (two), Hopkins (one), Pacino (one) have won the Oscar for Best Actor. Pesci has already obtained his supporting actor hardware directed by Martin Scorsese for "Goodfellas,quot;. Guess who goes like a favorite figurine? Pitt already has an Oscar for co-producing the best film of 2014 "12 years as a slave,quot;, but has gone from 0 to 4 as an actor since 1996.

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell,quot; (+3300)

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story,quot; (-2200)

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit,quot; (+2000)

Florence Pugh, "Little Women,quot; (+ 1400)

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell,quot; (+800)

SN Prediction: Dern. She also has the triple BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG behind her. In total, he also won five Balloons and an Emmy. His father Bruce Dern was nominated for two Oscars but he did not win either. The same goes for his mother, Diane Ladd. So there is some Hollywood family history at stake when Laura Dern gets on the board in her third attempt. To disgust, Johansson is a better bet than Robbie.

Best director

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman,quot; (+3300)

Todd Phillips, "Joker,quot; (+4000)

Sam Mendes, "1917,quot; (-900)

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot; (+1000)

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite,quot; (+450)

SN Prediction: Mendes won in this category 20 years ago for "American Beauty." It is a great favorite, but Bong is a disguised disgusted choice since the Academy could distribute the wealth since "1917,quot; to ensure that it honors "Parasite,quot; in some important way.

Best Animated Feature

"How to train your dragon: the hidden world,quot;, Dean DeBlois (+5000)

"I lost my body,quot;, Jeremy Clapin (+3300)

"Klaus,quot;, Sergio Pablos (-150)

"Lost Link,quot;, Chris Butler (+1000)

"Toy Story 4,quot;, Josh Cooley (-110)

SN Prediction: "Klaus,quot; and "Missing Link,quot; have won previous grand prizes this season, which makes it difficult, but it is difficult to go against "Toy Story 4,quot;. "Toy Story 3,quot; won in this category in 2011, and the first two films in the series would have won if this category existed before 2001.

Best Animated Short

"Dcera,quot;, Daria Kashcheeva (+4000)

"Hair Love,quot;, Matthew A. Cherry (-250)

"Kitbull,quot;, Rosana Sullivan (+175)

"Memorable,quot;, Bruno Collet (+1400)

"Sister,quot;, Siqi Song (+900)

SN Prediction: "Hair Love,quot; introduces Issa Rae and deals with an #African American girl. Cherry, a former wide receiver in Akron, spent some time in the NFL, bouncing off some teams, especially the Bengals in 2004.

Best Adapted Screenplay

"The Irish,quot;, Steven Zaillian (+700)

"Jojo Rabbit,quot;, Taika Waititi (-300)

"Joker,quot;, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver (+5000)

"Little women,quot;, Greta Gerwig (+200)

"The Two Popes,quot;, Anthony McCarten (+5000)

SN Prediction: Although "Little Women,quot; has been adapted many times, the Gerwig version has received a new level of acclaim. Even so, even though this is "Adapted," originality remains an important factor, and that makes the choice "Jojo Rabbit."

Best Original Screenplay

"Knives Out,quot;, Rian Johnson (+4000)

"Marriage Story,quot;, Noah Baumbach (+800)

"1917,quot;, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (+4000)

"Once upon a time in Hollywood,quot;, Quentin Tarantino (+140)

"Parasite,quot;, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han (-200)

SN Prediction: This is a very strong category, but "Parasite,quot; will at least be recognized here, also to save us from a Tarantino ride on stage.

Best photography

"The Irish,quot;, Rodrigo Prieto (+2200)

"Joker,quot;, Lawrence Sher (+1400)

"The lighthouse,quot;, Jarin Blaschke (+1200)

"1917,quot;, Roger Deakins (-5000)

"Once upon a time in Hollywood," Robert Richardson (+1200)

SN Prediction: Deakins is practically a staple of the Oscars and deserves to win another after leaving 1 to 15, with that victory two years ago for "Blade Runner 2049,quot;. I guess the trick is to put a year in the name of the movie and has done a great job for Mendes.

Best Documentary Feature

"American Factory,quot;, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar (-200)

"The cave,quot;, Feras Fayyad (+5000)

"The Edge of Democracy,quot;, Petra Costa (+5000)

"For Sama,quot;, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts (+150)

"Honeyland,quot;, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov (+600)

SN Prediction: "American Factory,quot;, on a Chinese factory located on the outskirts of Dayton, Ohio, is chosen because it is related to a timely topic. Oh yes, and it is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama. "For Sama,quot; is another story about a daughter, but she has no presidential power behind.

Best documentary short film

"In the absence,quot;, Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam (+1200)

"Learning to skate in a war zone,quot;, Carol Dysinger (-1000)

"Life beats me," Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas (+1400)

"S t. Louis Superman,quot;, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan (+500)

"Walk Run Cha-Cha,quot;, Laura Nix (+2000)

SN Prediction: Remember that not all voters look at everything, so the most intriguing title often wins. An unconventional issue related to war makes "Learning to skate,quot; your best option. "St. Louis Superman,quot; is a great mini biopic, however.

Best live action short film

"Brotherhood,quot;, Meryam Joobeur

"Nefta Football Club,quot;, Yves Piat

"The window of the neighbors,quot;, Marshall Curry

"Saria," Bryan Buckley

"A sister,quot;, Delphine Girard

SN predcition: "The Neighbors Window,quot; has won a lot of everything, in the Hitchcockian tradition of "Rear Window,quot;.

Best international feature film:

"Corpus Christi,quot;, Jan Komasa

"Honeyland,quot;, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

"Les Miserables,quot;, Ladj Ly

"Pain and glory,quot;, Pedro Almodóvar

"Parasite,quot;, Bong Joon Ho

SN Prediction: You know why this is off the board, right? Enjoy the free bingo space of "Parasite,quot;.

Best film montage

"Ford v Ferrari,quot;, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland (-115)

"The Irish,quot;, Thelma Schoonmaker (+550)

"Jojo Rabbit,quot;, Tom Eagles (+2500)

"Joker,quot;, Jeff Groth (+2500)

"Parasite,quot;, Jinmo Yang (+100)

SN Prediction: This could be the best option for "Ford v Ferrari,quot;, but "Parasite,quot; is worthy when "1917,quot; is not in the category.

Best sound editing

"Ford v Ferrari,quot;, Don Sylvester (+175)

"Joker,quot;, Alan Robert Murray (+2500)

"1917,quot;, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate (-325)

"Once upon a time in Hollywood," Wylie Stateman (+2200)

"Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,quot;, Matthew Wood, David Acord (+2500)

SN Prediction: What is loud without being too loud at the wrong times? Although The Force says "Star Wars,quot;, the head says "1917,quot;.

BEST SOUND MIX

"Ad Astra,quot; (+2500)

"Ford v Ferrari,quot; (+200)

"Joker,quot; (+2500)

"1917,quot; (-375)

"Once upon a time in Hollywood,quot; (+1800)

SN Prediction: Usually, this goes Oscar-in-Oscar with the other sound category, so come back to "1917,quot;.

Best production design

"The Irishman,quot;, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves (+3300)

"Jojo Rabbit,quot;, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova (+5000)

"1917,quot;, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales (+160)

"Once upon a time in Hollywood," Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh (-150)

"Parasite,quot;, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee (+350)

SN Prediction: Think about which movie has the most elaborate sets that require the most attention to detail, while allowing bonus points for period pieces. "Hollywood,quot; is such a goal, because it often presents, well, movie sets.

Best Original Score

"Joker,quot;, Hildur Guðnadóttir (-700)

"Little Women,quot;, Alexandre Desplat (+1200)

"Marriage history,quot;, Randy Newman (+3300)

"1917,quot;, Thomas Newman (+300)

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,quot;, John Williams (+4000)

SN Prediction: We love Williams (always), but he already has five. Alfred Newman has won more, but neither Thomas Newman nor Randy Newman have won, despite several combined nominations. Desplat has two victories. On behalf of Bjork and his funky Oscar dress, we go with the Icelandic woman in the "Joker,quot; category.

Best Original Song

"I can't let you throw,quot;, "Toy Story 4,quot; (+2500)

"I will love myself again,quot;, "Rocketman,quot; (-1000)

"I am standing with you,quot;, "Advance,quot; (+4000)

"Towards the unknown,quot;, "Frozen 2,quot; (+900)

"Get up,quot;, "Harriet,quot; (+450)

SN Prediction: Can you feel the love Sunday night for Sir Elton John, 25 years after the soundtrack of "The Lion King,quot;? Yes, you can do it, especially when it comes to a movie about the man himself. Sorry, "Frozen,quot; fans, you just have to let it go.

Best makeup and hairstyle

"Bomb,quot; (-1000)

"Joker,quot; (+400)

"Judy,quot; (+1400)

"Maleficent: Lover of evil,quot; (+3300)

"1917,quot; (+2200)

SN Prediction: If this was just makeup, you know we're going with the Clown Crime Prince. But the hair tells you to go with "Bombshell,quot; and those two blondes from Fox News.

Best costume design

"The Irish,quot;, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson (+5000)

"Jojo Rabbit,quot;, Mayes C. Rubeo (+250)

"Joker,quot;, Mark Bridges (+4000)

"Little women,quot;, Jacqueline Durran (-300)

"Once upon a time in Hollywood," Arianne Phillips (+500)

SN Prediction: Traditional fashion in wartime helps "Little Women,quot;, but there is also the caprice of Taika Waititi. We go with "Jojo Rabbit,quot; angry.

Better visual effects

"Avengers: Endgame,quot; (+250)

"The Irish,quot; (+550)

"1917,quot; (-150)

"The Lion King,quot; (+450)

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,quot; (+2500)

SN Prediction: Whoa, finally someone realized that more people watched "Avengers,quot; than most of the rest of the films combined. But as good as Marvel's grand finale was, "1917,quot; was brilliantly conceived. In a release, the coin lands with the likely Best Movie.

Oscar 2020 prize bets

If that is not enough for your Oscar group and you need some bonus points, this is what BetOnline.ag has on the board. The Sporting News elections are in bold:

Sex of the first person to appear on stage

Female (-250)

Man (+200)

Transgender (+2000)

How many times will "Kobe,quot; or "Mamba,quot; be said?

More than 1.5 (-120)

Less than 1.5 (-120)

Duration of the opening monologue for the first person to go on stage

Less than 5.5 minutes (-150)

More than 5.5 minutes (+110)

Presenter to release reference card

Presenters to wear glasses before reading the reference card

Less than 2.5 (-400)

More than 2.5 (+250)

Total beeps during acceptance speeches

Less than 1.5 people (-200)

More than 1.5 people (+150)

Total disorders in the "five major categories,quot;

More than .5 (-200)

Less than .5 (+150)

Who will the best actor thank first?

The academy (+100)

Husband / Wife / Couple (+250)

Director (+300)

Mother (+700)

God (+1000)

Who will the best actress thank first?

The academy (+100)

Husband / Wife / Couple (+250)

Director (+300)

Mother (+700)

God (+1000)

Will "Trump,quot; be said during the broadcast?

Will a presenter announce a wrong winner?

Yes (+1500)

No (outboard)

Winners who continue the speeches on the output music

More than 4.5 (-120)

Less than 4.5 (-120)

Winners who wear glasses before reading acceptance

Less than 2.5 (-175)

Over 2.5 (+135)

Winners stumble / fall while walking towards the microphone