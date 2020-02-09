Oscar: Academy again under fire due to lack of diversity | News

%MINIFYHTMLfb375e55ecb7d5c938c8a318773fbe1211% %MINIFYHTMLfb375e55ecb7d5c938c8a318773fbe1212%

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will take place later on Sunday.

This year, the lack of racial and gender diversity in nominations has provoked a protest.

It is reminiscent of 2015 and 2016 when the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite was a trend on twitter.

Rob Reynolds of Al Jazeera reports from Los Angeles.