Oscar 2020 winners: the complete list

Will be Brad Pitt continue to dominate in the category of Best Supporting Actor? Will be Joaquin Phoenix establish the law once again in your acceptance speech? Will be Renee Zellweger win your second Oscar? These are the questions in everyone's mind when we turn to the Oscars 2020.

Tonight, all of Hollywood is gathering at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to see how this award season will end. So far, almost all ceremonies have been predictable in nature: Brad Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor in the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the BAFTA. Similarly, Joaquin won the award for Best Leading Actor in the same ceremonies.

But will this be true for the Oscar 2020, which is notoriously competitive? Who knows!

All that is known is that there will be no host this year, similar to the previous one. That said, there will be a lot of entertainment, with all the Best Song nominees ready to play. Additionally, Billie eilishIt is scheduled to sing after its sweep of the four major categories in the Grammys 2020.