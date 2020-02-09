Oscar 2020: the director of the parasite Bong Joon Ho cannot take his eyes off his first Oscar trophy. Watch video

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won win the Best Original Screenplay for Parasite. (Photo: Twitter)

A video of Bong Joon Ho admiring his Oscar trophy on stage during the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10 is going viral as the Internet is delighted with the moment. Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Parasite at the event.

While the crowd cheered after the award was announced, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won took the stage to receive their trophy. While Han Jin-won delivered his acceptance speech, Bong Joon Ho held his trophy and looked at him in disbelief. Bong Joon Ho laughed, as he couldn't look away from the trophy and directed a million-dollar smile to the audience.

Of course, this video is viral since the Internet is elated with the clip.

May all who win an Oscar tonight be as genuinely excited as he is! #Oscars #Parasite pic.twitter.com/wptixW89Iw Sandra Lynne (@immacrecep) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon Ho looking at his Oscar and smiling is the most wonderful thing I've ever seen #Parasite #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gyKXCv71Yz Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 10, 2020

find someone who looks at you the same way that bong joon ho looks at his Oscar #Oscars #Parasite pic.twitter.com/Cxfm8GhkLC A.J. (@ajhisnandez) February 10, 2020

Parasite is the first South Korean film to be nominated for an Oscar and won six nominations this year. The film defeated Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knives Out and 1917 in the Best Original Screenplay category to win the Oscar.

Directed by Bong Joon Ho, Parasite released in India on January 31.

