Oscar 2020 red carpet: British stars arrive on the red carpet

The British stars stormed the red carpet at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood Dolby Theater on Sunday.

And Florence Pugh, Cynthia Erivo and Olivia Colman addressed the glamorous celebrities of the United Kingdom making style statements at the brilliant conclusion of the award seasons.

Florence, 24, who is nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role in Little Women, dazzled with a peculiar blue-green party dress when she arrived.

Louis Vuitton's dress caused a glimpse of her neckline, flaunted the spaghetti strips and fastened on her thin waist with a satin belt.

The Oxford-born beauty dress featured an elaborate stepped skirt that flowed on a train, with Florence combined with matching stiletto sandals.

His ombre strands were designed in an elegant hairstyle and he wore a silver choker necklace and smoked makeup.

The winner of the Best Actress of 2019, Olivia Colman, debuted with her new icy blonde haircut while making an extremely glamorous arrival on the red carpet.

The 46-year-old favorite actress Olivia oozed confidence while showing off her lightened strands, while wearing a navy velvet dress with a flowing train.

The crown star looked properly regal in the elegant dress that had extravagant cuts on the shoulders and striking blue panels on the sides.

The dress featured a striking white, blue and black train, which adds an additional drama to the appearance.

The star opted for smoky shadows, agitated eyelashes and a spot of pink lipstick, while supplemented with jade earrings.

The 33-year-old British Nigerian actress Cynthia Erivo, nominated for Best Actress by Harriet, looked amazing in a white and silver gala dress, which she claimed made her feel like a & # 39; goddess & # 39 ;.

The impressive asymmetrical dress revealed its neckline with its keyhole detail with a silver chain panel that cuts through the bust of the dress.

The dress also featured a spectacular wavy full skirt, with the star decorated with dazzling diamond earrings.

Director Sam Mendes of 1917 made an elegant display when he arrived at the awards with his impressive wife Alison Balsom.

The 54-year-old star, who hopes to get her first Oscar since her 2000 Best Director for American Beauty gong, opted for a classic outfit and a bow tie, while Alison dressed in a yellow Canary-inspired dress inspired by Greece.

Sam said he was more nervous about attending the BAFTAs last week than being at the Oscars.

"Winning at home in front of a local crowd was exciting and stressful," he told Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail.

"If we are lucky enough to win the Oscar, it will be the icing on the top."

He was joined in 1917 by the main actors George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman on the red carpet.

George and Dean Charles play Cape Lance William & # 39; Will & # 39; Schofield and Corporal Lance Tom Blake in the drama directed by Sam Mendes.

The Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce, 72, is also nominated for his first Academy Award for his role as Pope Francis in The Two Popes.

The star opted for a classic black suit, white shirt and bow tie while attending with his dazzling wife Kate Fahy, who dressed in a black velvet dress.

He faces the winner of multiple awards Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Antonio Banderas for Pain & Glory.

Jonathan spoke to Baz on the red carpet and said he was; Delighted to discover that the Oscars are not so crazy in real life.

He said: "It's my first time here. When I've seen television in the past, it seemed crazy, but it's not crazy.

He said he feels at home because he has worked in the past with characters such as screen legends Al Pacino and Robert De Niro who attended the ceremony.

The Welsh icon Anthony Hopkins, 82, hopes to get his second Oscar for his role as Pope Benedict XVI in the film, for which he is recognized in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

He will fight Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in Hollywood), Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood), Al Pacino, The Irishman and Joe Pesci (The Irishman).

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek looked happier than ever when they joined a series of stars at the awards.

British actress Lucy, 26, stunned in a floating monochrome number when she joined her elegant boyfriend, 38, on the red carpet.

Lucy exuded glamor with an elegant black and white top featuring extravagant plaid sleeves and a sweet Peter Pan collar.

The striking top included folds in the front while it was also adorned with pearly button details.

The actress of Sing Street combined the number with a wavy black skirt stepped, which fitted her perfectly at the waist.

Her blond braids were designed in elegant waves complete with pearl hair pins that ran along a side stripe.

While further increasing her glamor with an elegant makeup layer that was accentuated with a bold red lip.

Lucy joined her boyfriend Rami, who cut a very elegant figure with a completely black outfit.

The star, who won the best actor award at the 2019 ceremony, put on a black tuxedo jacket, combined with a matching shirt, bow tie and pants.

The couple seemed relaxed in the company of each other as they hugged while they posed to take pictures.

James Corden made a love show with his wife Julia Carey as they walked the red carpet at the awards.

The 41-year-old comedian looked elegant for the star-filled occasion with a black blazer with matching pants and bow tie along with a crisp white shirt.

Julia showed her stellar sense of style as she walked the red carpet in an impressive pale blue dress with a deep neckline.

The garment featured a detailed lace ornament along with a pure detail, while a dramatic train added more glamor to its appearance.

Holding her waist with a blue ribbon belt, Julia combed her blond strands in an updo for the night.

Looking lovingly at her husband, she completed her look for the awards ceremony with a pair of diamond earrings.

The Oscars have seen British stars nominated in the six main categories: Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film and Best Director.

Florence Pugh received her first Oscar nomination for her performance as Amy in the adaptation of Greta Gerwig of Little Women.

The 24-year-old Oxford-born actress faces characters such as Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Margot Robbie for Bombshell and Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell.

Cynthia Erivo is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for the movie Harriet, in which she plays Harriet Tubman, the 19th-century abolitionist and the American icon.

The 33-year-old Nigerian Cynthia, a native of Stockwell, London, will face the season's favorite Renee Zellweger for Judy, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story.

Cynthia is the only person of color in the lineup of actors who has renewed the fury of #OscarsSoWhite despite four years of efforts to diversify the academy's membership.

While the dark Joker comic film enters the ceremony with 11 major nominations, it is the immersive film of the British First World War of 1917 that has become the film to beat the best film race after winning a great amount of praise in the last five weeks.

The category of best director, a controversial issue for men, is equally difficult to call according to Oscar experts, with an alignment with British director Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irish), Todd Phillips (Joker) , Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (parasite).

Mendes, 54, last picked up the best director gong in 2000 for American Beauty.

1917 has received 10 nominations, even in the category of Best Film.

The film is based in part on an account told to director Sam Mendes by his paternal grandfather Alfred Mendes, a messenger from the Great War.

It takes place at the height of World War I in the spring of 1917 and follows the British Cape Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay)

The men are sent on a suicide mission through No Man & # 39; s Land to warn the comrades about an ambush looming by the Germans.

The two-hour film was filmed in one shot, which allowed the audience to travel with Blake and Schofield on their journey through the war-torn region.

Elton John and his composing partner Bernie Taupin are nominated in the Best Original Song category for Rocketman's song (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again

Dame Pippa Harris, president of BAFTA and producer of 1917, said that nominations for the epic of World War I are a "tremendous boost,quot; for the British film industry. "

She said "it is a really optimistic moment for the film industry,quot; and that the success of 1917 was because people saw it more than once.

Dame Pippa said she was happy to discover that rain clouds had followed her from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles. She wore a dress designed by Oscar de la Renta with a flowing cape to protect her from the elements. She walked the red carpet with her teenage daughter Ella.

However, a victory for 1917 is far from being an inevitable conclusion, with the social satire of South Korea, Parasite and the sentimental favorite Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, who also seeks the attention of the 8,000 voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

British director Edward Watts is nominated alongside Waad Al-Kateab in the Documentary category for For Sama.

The Channel 4 For Sama documentary, which tells the story of a boy born in Aleppo and documents the life of Waad al Kateab raising his daughter, now four, in a country devastated by civil war.

The heartbreaking film has already won the award for best documentary at BAFTA.

The Hollywood awards season reaches its climax tonight, with a cliffhanger over the first prize after a season marked by dark horses, anguish renewed by diversity and a South Korean helpless that could wrest victory from the world's most important names of the Show.

It seems that the Korean-language film Parasite will take the best-known international Oscar and make history if the black comedy about those who have and those who don't have it in modern Seoul also takes home the best statuette in the picture.

The Martin Scorsese Mafia Saga The Irishman seems to have lost momentum despite the splendid initial praise and a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. But he hasn't managed to take home major acting or direction awards this season, which probably ruins Netflix's best hope so far of getting his first Oscar for the best film.

Some races seem to be already locked. Brad Pitt has never won an acting award, but he has captivated the audience with his ingenious speeches and his acting acting actor as a relaxed double acrobatic in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Joaquin Phoenix has dominated the awards for best actors for his terrifying representation of an isolated solitaire in Joker, while Renee Zellweger seems to have locked up the best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy.

Taking place without a host for the second year, Oscar organizers have given few details of the ceremony, apart from announcing live performances of the original song contestants Elton John, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman, Chrissie Metz and Erivo.

The five-time Grammy winner, Billie Eilish, will also take the stage for what is considered a special performance that could see her debut in her main song for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die.