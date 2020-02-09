Oscar 2020: Penelope Cruz among the best dressed in red carpet

The stars shone at the Academy Awards on Sunday afternoon even though the rain soaked the red carpet.

Renee Zellweger and Charlize Theron brought glamor in classic black and white dresses, both opting for off-shoulder numbers, with Judy's star in Armani Prive, and Bombshell actress in Dior Haute Couture.

Next to them on the list of the best dresses were Scarlett Johansson with a sexy Oscar de la Renta and Margot Robbie corset number with a vintage Chanel dress, complete with lace bracelets.

Dazzling: Penelope Cruz (L, in Chanel) surprised with her black and white dress; Cynthia Erivo (R, in Atelier Versace) stunned in a cream dress with silver elements

Chaos! A downpour caused a pandemic at the Oscars when the rain seeped on the red carpet when it started

Equally elegant was Penelope Cruz with a black and white Chanel dress, which featured a great bow detail along the neckline and a classic Chanel element, a pearl detail, along the waist.

The 45-year-old actress chose a dress with a tight waist and a voluminous skirt from the luxury fashion brand; She was inspired by the Chanel parade in 1995.

Cynthia Erivo captivated her cream dress, which had silver elements along the bodice; Salma Hayek also opted for a dress of neutral tones with a sleeve with cape and a crystal detail on the other shoulder.

Geena Davis, 64, looked amazing in her black dress, complete with pockets in the lace skirt.

Leggy: Charlize flaunted her toned legs in a Dior Haute Couture number

Family: Charlize arrived with Mama Gerda at the Academy Awards

Date of night: Scarlett arrived with her fiance, the SNL writer and the star Colin Jost; His commitment was revealed in May 2019

Lace: Rooney Mara (L) and Natalie Portman (R) looked real in their dresses

Elegant in neutral: the model / actress of Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone (L) and Salma Hayek (R, in Gucci), both opted for white dresses.

First outside the door: the appearance was female dresses during the first red carpet arrivals at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the 92 Academy Awards on Sunday. Victoria & # 39; s Secret Angel, Lily Aldridge, 34, looked like an old-fashioned movie star while modeling a white dress with a red floral accent on her hip.

Brilliant: Mindy Kaling chose a yellow one-shoulder dress with a striking diamond necklace

It was a night soaked for the Oscars.

A downpour caused pandemonium at the Oscars while rain seeped on the carpet. Puddles formed on the plastic sheets that cover the carpet. Teams of tuxedo workers circled with long posts to tilt the water tanks. "It's a safe disaster," an Academy spokesman lamented while inspecting the scene. Photographers and television cameramen were soaked when the rain cascaded down the deck towards the pens.

Someone joked that there was still time for the stars to bring umbrellas and raincoats. "It's a water torture," said an Academy spokeswoman.

They arrived for a night that could be historic in Hollywood history, with the potential that for the first time a film in a foreign language can win the Best Film.

The Korean phenomenon Parasite, nominated in total by a whopping six Oscars, is nominated for the top category, alongside 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Joker, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Little Women and Jojo Rabbit.

In addition to seeing the usual variety of emotional, emotional and occasionally yawning awards thanks to the thank-you speeches, the guests will entertain themselves with the performances of Elton John and Idina Menzel, who perform tracks nominated for Best Original Song, and Billie Eilish.

Later, the star of the successful teen winner of several 2019 Grammy Awards, was tasked with creating the anxious Bond theme for the 25th movie, No Time To Die.

He did it! Billy Porter of Pose wore a gold tank top with a full pink and red satin skirt and gold platform shoes that were tied with fishnet stockings

Uh oh: the rain seemed to be dripping through the makeshift roof during the heavy rain on Sunday afternoon

To make it work: people used long sticks to help close leaks just when the red carpet started

And although Billie has not given clues as to what her "special,quot; performance at the Oscars will imply, fans expect it to be the first preview of Bond's new song.

Along with the Oscar nominees, a who is who of the most important names in Hollywood will take the stage to present the coveted gongs.

Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi were announced this week to join the star formation.

They join Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

Family is everything: Laura, 52, arrived with her mother, Diane Ladd, 84, and her children Ellery, 18, and Jaya, 15

Couples: Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera (L) and Aaron Lohr and Idina Menzel (R)

In memory: Spike's suit also had a number 24 on his back

Unique: singer and songwriter Aurora Aksnes (L) chose a mint green and red ensemble and Blac Chyna (R) rocked a black dress with blue ornaments

So majestic: And Kristin Cavallari looked like Grace Kelly in To Catch A Thief in her light blue strapless dress with a perfectly chosen diamond necklace and matching earrings

A white light on the red carpet: Lilly Singh, from the famous fame of Bad Moms, lifted her elegant bag while showing her outfit that was half dressed, half dressed. The Canadian artist showed thick necklaces showing that she is aware of her trends.

Directly from New York: GMA veterinarians Robyn Roberts and Michael Strahan were holding hands for the big night

Red Alert: Giuliana Rancic wore a cherry red dress with mirrors and feathers on the skirt of the column until the Oscars. And her blond hair was worn over her very tanned shoulders for a sensual appearance