Oscar 2020: Penelope Cruz among the best dressed in red carpet

The stars shone at the Academy Awards on Sunday afternoon even though the rain soaked the red carpet.
Renee Zellweger and Charlize Theron brought glamor in classic black and white dresses, both opting for off-shoulder numbers, with Judy's star in Armani Prive, and Bombshell actress in Dior Haute Couture.
Next to them on the list of the best dresses were Scarlett Johansson with a sexy Oscar de la Renta and Margot Robbie corset number with a vintage Chanel dress, complete with lace bracelets.
Dazzling: Penelope Cruz (L, in Chanel) surprised with her black and white dress; Cynthia Erivo (R, in Atelier Versace) stunned in a cream dress with silver elements
Chaos! A downpour caused a pandemic at the Oscars when the rain seeped on the red carpet when it started
Equally elegant was Penelope Cruz with a black and white Chanel dress, which featured a great bow detail along the neckline and a classic Chanel element, a pearl detail, along the waist.
The 45-year-old actress chose a dress with a tight waist and a voluminous skirt from the luxury fashion brand; She was inspired by the Chanel parade in 1995.
Cynthia Erivo captivated her cream dress, which had silver elements along the bodice; Salma Hayek also opted for a dress of neutral tones with a sleeve with cape and a crystal detail on the other shoulder.
Geena Davis, 64, looked amazing in her black dress, complete with pockets in the lace skirt.
Leggy: Charlize flaunted her toned legs in a Dior Haute Couture number
Family: Charlize arrived with Mama Gerda at the Academy Awards
Date of night: Scarlett arrived with her fiance, the SNL writer and the star Colin Jost; His commitment was revealed in May 2019
Lace: Rooney Mara (L) and Natalie Portman (R) looked real in their dresses
Elegant in neutral: the model / actress of Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone (L) and Salma Hayek (R, in Gucci), both opted for white dresses.
First outside the door: the appearance was female dresses during the first red carpet arrivals at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the 92 Academy Awards on Sunday. Victoria & # 39; s Secret Angel, Lily Aldridge, 34, looked like an old-fashioned movie star while modeling a white dress with a red floral accent on her hip.
Brilliant: Mindy Kaling chose a yellow one-shoulder dress with a striking diamond necklace
It was a night soaked for the Oscars.
A downpour caused pandemonium at the Oscars while rain seeped on the carpet. Puddles formed on the plastic sheets that cover the carpet. Teams of tuxedo workers circled with long posts to tilt the water tanks. "It's a safe disaster," an Academy spokesman lamented while inspecting the scene. Photographers and television cameramen were soaked when the rain cascaded down the deck towards the pens.
Someone joked that there was still time for the stars to bring umbrellas and raincoats. "It's a water torture," said an Academy spokeswoman.
They arrived for a night that could be historic in Hollywood history, with the potential that for the first time a film in a foreign language can win the Best Film.
The Korean phenomenon Parasite, nominated in total by a whopping six Oscars, is nominated for the top category, alongside 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Joker, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Little Women and Jojo Rabbit.
In addition to seeing the usual variety of emotional, emotional and occasionally yawning awards thanks to the thank-you speeches, the guests will entertain themselves with the performances of Elton John and Idina Menzel, who perform tracks nominated for Best Original Song, and Billie Eilish.
Later, the star of the successful teen winner of several 2019 Grammy Awards, was tasked with creating the anxious Bond theme for the 25th movie, No Time To Die.
He did it! Billy Porter of Pose wore a gold tank top with a full pink and red satin skirt and gold platform shoes that were tied with fishnet stockings
Uh oh: the rain seemed to be dripping through the makeshift roof during the heavy rain on Sunday afternoon
To make it work: people used long sticks to help close leaks just when the red carpet started
And although Billie has not given clues as to what her "special,quot; performance at the Oscars will imply, fans expect it to be the first preview of Bond's new song.
Along with the Oscar nominees, a who is who of the most important names in Hollywood will take the stage to present the coveted gongs.
Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi were announced this week to join the star formation.
They join Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.
Family is everything: Laura, 52, arrived with her mother, Diane Ladd, 84, and her children Ellery, 18, and Jaya, 15
Couples: Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera (L) and Aaron Lohr and Idina Menzel (R)
In memory: Spike's suit also had a number 24 on his back
Unique: singer and songwriter Aurora Aksnes (L) chose a mint green and red ensemble and Blac Chyna (R) rocked a black dress with blue ornaments
So majestic: And Kristin Cavallari looked like Grace Kelly in To Catch A Thief in her light blue strapless dress with a perfectly chosen diamond necklace and matching earrings
A white light on the red carpet: Lilly Singh, from the famous fame of Bad Moms, lifted her elegant bag while showing her outfit that was half dressed, half dressed. The Canadian artist showed thick necklaces showing that she is aware of her trends.
Directly from New York: GMA veterinarians Robyn Roberts and Michael Strahan were holding hands for the big night
Red Alert: Giuliana Rancic wore a cherry red dress with mirrors and feathers on the skirt of the column until the Oscars. And her blond hair was worn over her very tanned shoulders for a sensual appearance
92nd Annual Academy Awards: Winners
BEST IMAGE
the Irish
Ford vs Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Small women
Charlize Theron – Bomb
Renée Zellweger – Judy
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Potatoes
BEST SUPPORT ACTRESS
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little women
Margot Robbie – Bomb
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes
Al Pacino – The Irish
Joe Pesci – The Irish
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – WINNER
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irish
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUIT DESIGN
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little Women – WINNER
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
the Irish
BEST SOUND MIX
1917 – WINNER
Ad astra
Ford v Ferrari
jester
Once upon a time in Hollywood
BEST SOUND EDITION
Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate – WINNER
One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
jester
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
I can't let you throw – Toy Story 4
I'm going to love myself again – Rocketman
I'm standing with you – Advance
Towards the unknown – Frozen II
Get up – Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
How to train your dragon: the hidden world
I lost my body
Klaus
Lost link
Toy Story 4 – WINNER
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (daughter)
Hair Love – WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable sister
BEST SHORT ACTION SHORT FILM
Fraternity
Nefta Football Club
The neighbor's window – WINNER
Saria
A sister
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory – WINNER
Cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
In the absence
Learn to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl) – WINNER
Life reaches me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers Final Game
the Irish
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL DISPLAY
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once upon a time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han – WINNER
BEST SCREEN ADAPTED
The Irish – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi – WINNER
Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little women – Greta Gerwig
The two potatoes – Anthony McCarten
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – WINNER
Parasite
BEST FILM EDITION
Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker – WINNER
The Irish – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Jinmo Yang
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 – Roger Deakins – WINNER
The Irish – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Once upon a time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING
Bomb
jester
Judy
1917
Maleficent: lover of evil