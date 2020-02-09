Home Latest News Oscar 2020: Penelope Cruz among the best dressed in red carpet

Penelope Cruz surprised with her Chanel dress; The 45-year-old actress chose a vintage Chanel Spring 1995 couture dress with fine Chanel jewelry

The stars shone at the Academy Awards on Sunday afternoon even though the rain soaked the red carpet.

Renee Zellweger and Charlize Theron brought glamor in classic black and white dresses, both opting for off-shoulder numbers, with Judy's star in Armani Prive, and Bombshell actress in Dior Haute Couture.

Next to them on the list of the best dresses were Scarlett Johansson with a sexy Oscar de la Renta and Margot Robbie corset number with a vintage Chanel dress, complete with lace bracelets.

Cynthia Erivo captivated her cream dress, which had silver elements along the bodice; the star of Harriet wore a custom Atelier Versace graphic dress with Swarovski crystal ornaments

Dazzling: Penelope Cruz (L, in Chanel) surprised with her black and white dress; Cynthia Erivo (R, in Atelier Versace) stunned in a cream dress with silver elements

Chaos! A downpour caused a pandemic at the Oscars when the rain seeped on the red carpet when it started

<! –

<! –

Equally elegant was Penelope Cruz with a black and white Chanel dress, which featured a great bow detail along the neckline and a classic Chanel element, a pearl detail, along the waist.

The 45-year-old actress chose a dress with a tight waist and a voluminous skirt from the luxury fashion brand; She was inspired by the Chanel parade in 1995.

Cynthia Erivo captivated her cream dress, which had silver elements along the bodice; Salma Hayek also opted for a dress of neutral tones with a sleeve with cape and a crystal detail on the other shoulder.

Geena Davis, 64, looked amazing in her black dress, complete with pockets in the lace skirt.

Leggy: Charlize flaunted her toned legs in a Dior Haute Couture number

Charlize arrived with Mama Gerda at the Academy Awards

Her mother opted for a pleated midnight blue dress

Family: Charlize arrived with Mama Gerda at the Academy Awards

Scarlett arrived with her fiance, SNL writer and star Colin Jost

His commitment was revealed in May 2019

Date of night: Scarlett arrived with her fiance, the SNL writer and the star Colin Jost; His commitment was revealed in May 2019

Rooney Mara chose a black and nude trimmed lace dress

Natalie Portman chose a gold and black dress with a cape

Lace: Rooney Mara (L) and Natalie Portman (R) looked real in their dresses

The model / actress of Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone

Salma Hayek in a Gucci custom white silk georgette draped dress

Elegant in neutral: the model / actress of Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone (L) and Salma Hayek (R, in Gucci), both opted for white dresses.

White light: the appearance was of female dresses during the first red carpet arrivals at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the 92 Acacemy Awards on Sunday

Good looks: Victoria & # 39; s Secret Angel, Lily Aldridge, 34, looked like an old-fashioned movie star while modeling a white strapless dress with a red floral accent nicely placed on her hip

First outside the door: the appearance was female dresses during the first red carpet arrivals at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the 92 Academy Awards on Sunday. Victoria & # 39; s Secret Angel, Lily Aldridge, 34, looked like an old-fashioned movie star while modeling a white dress with a red floral accent on her hip.

Mindy Kaling chose a yellow one shoulder dress

The actress chose a striking diamond necklace.

Brilliant: Mindy Kaling chose a yellow one-shoulder dress with a striking diamond necklace

It was a night soaked for the Oscars.

A downpour caused pandemonium at the Oscars while rain seeped on the carpet. Puddles formed on the plastic sheets that cover the carpet. Teams of tuxedo workers circled with long posts to tilt the water tanks. "It's a safe disaster," an Academy spokesman lamented while inspecting the scene. Photographers and television cameramen were soaked when the rain cascaded down the deck towards the pens.

Someone joked that there was still time for the stars to bring umbrellas and raincoats. "It's a water torture," said an Academy spokeswoman.

They arrived for a night that could be historic in Hollywood history, with the potential that for the first time a film in a foreign language can win the Best Film.

The Korean phenomenon Parasite, nominated in total by a whopping six Oscars, is nominated for the top category, alongside 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Joker, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Little Women and Jojo Rabbit.

In addition to seeing the usual variety of emotional, emotional and occasionally yawning awards thanks to the thank-you speeches, the guests will entertain themselves with the performances of Elton John and Idina Menzel, who perform tracks nominated for Best Original Song, and Billie Eilish.

Later, the star of the successful teen winner of several 2019 Grammy Awards, was tasked with creating the anxious Bond theme for the 25th movie, No Time To Die.

He did it! Billy Porter of Pose wore a gold tank top with a full pink and red satin skirt and gold platform shoes that were tied with fishnet stockings

Uh oh: the rain seemed to be dripping through the makeshift roof during the heavy rain on Sunday afternoon

To make it work: people used long sticks to help close leaks just when the red carpet started

And although Billie has not given clues as to what her "special,quot; performance at the Oscars will imply, fans expect it to be the first preview of Bond's new song.

Along with the Oscar nominees, a who is who of the most important names in Hollywood will take the stage to present the coveted gongs.

Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi were announced this week to join the star formation.

They join Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

Family is everything: Laura, 52, arrived with her mother, Diane Ladd, 84, and her children Ellery, 18, and Jaya, 15

Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera revealed that they wait for baby number two in a sweet publication shared on New Year's Eve

Aaron Lohr and Idina Menzel in the photo; They got married on September 22, 2017

Couples: Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera (L) and Aaron Lohr and Idina Menzel (R)

In memory: Spike's suit also had a number 24 on his back

Singer and songwriter Aurora Aksnes chose a mint green and red ensemble

Blac Chyna, best known for starring Rob & Chyna with her ex boyfriend Rob Kardashian, made a great impression on the carpet

Unique: singer and songwriter Aurora Aksnes (L) chose a mint green and red ensemble and Blac Chyna (R) rocked a black dress with blue ornaments

So majestic: And Kristin Cavallari looked like Grace Kelly in To Catch A Thief in her light blue strapless dress with a perfectly chosen diamond necklace and matching earrings

A white light on the red carpet: Lilly Singh, from the famous fame of Bad Moms, lifted her elegant bag while showing her outfit that was half dressed, half dressed.

His details: the Canadian artist showed thick necklaces showing that she is aware of her trends

A white light on the red carpet: Lilly Singh, from the famous fame of Bad Moms, lifted her elegant bag while showing her outfit that was half dressed, half dressed. The Canadian artist showed thick necklaces showing that she is aware of her trends.

Directly from New York: GMA veterinarians Robyn Roberts and Michael Strahan were holding hands for the big night

Red Alert: Giuliana Rancic wore a cherry red dress with mirrors and feathers on the skirt of the column until the Oscars

Her hair worked: and her blond hair was worn over her very tanned shoulders for a sensual appearance

Red Alert: Giuliana Rancic wore a cherry red dress with mirrors and feathers on the skirt of the column until the Oscars. And her blond hair was worn over her very tanned shoulders for a sensual appearance

92nd Annual Academy Awards: Winners

BEST IMAGE

the Irish

Ford vs Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Small women

Charlize Theron – Bomb

Renée Zellweger – Judy

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Potatoes

BEST SUPPORT ACTRESS

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little women

Margot Robbie – Bomb

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes

Al Pacino – The Irish

Joe Pesci – The Irish

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irish

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUIT DESIGN

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little Women – WINNER

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

the Irish

BEST SOUND MIX

1917 – WINNER

Ad astra

Ford v Ferrari

jester

Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST SOUND EDITION

Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate – WINNER

One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

jester

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I can't let you throw – Toy Story 4

I'm going to love myself again – Rocketman

I'm standing with you – Advance

Towards the unknown – Frozen II

Get up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How to train your dragon: the hidden world

I lost my body

Klaus

Lost link

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (daughter)

Hair Love – WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable sister

BEST SHORT ACTION SHORT FILM

Fraternity

Nefta Football Club

The neighbor's window – WINNER

Saria

A sister

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory – WINNER

Cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

In the absence

Learn to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl) – WINNER

Life reaches me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers Final Game

the Irish

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL DISPLAY

1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once upon a time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han – WINNER

BEST SCREEN ADAPTED

The Irish – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi – WINNER

Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little women – Greta Gerwig

The two potatoes – Anthony McCarten

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – WINNER

Parasite

BEST FILM EDITION

Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker – WINNER

The Irish – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Jinmo Yang

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 – Roger Deakins – WINNER

The Irish – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Once upon a time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING

Bomb

jester

Judy

1917

Maleficent: lover of evil

