Oscar 2020: Janelle Monae criticizes the Academy in the opening song

Janelle Monae kicked off the Oscars with a bang on Sunday, starting the show with some songs and dancing, while also sending a strong message to the Academy.

The singer / actress joined forces with the only Billy Porter while offering the public a musical tribute to the best films of the year.

During his performance, Monae, 34, boldly called Oscar voters for snubbing the directors during this year's awards.

Mr. Rogers ode: The 34-year-old singer / actress began the awards show while entering a home ensemble, then swapped her jacket for a red jacket before entering her own version of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Janelle began the awards ceremony as she entered a home ensemble, then swapped her jacket for a red jacket before entering her own version of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Although he struggled a bit during his change of clothes, he first got stuck in his jacket before his blouse opened a button, things seemed to soften as the song continued.

He entered the crowd to serenade Tom Hanks himself, handing the actor his hat, while wrapping the subject to Mr. Rogers.

Then, Janelle sailed on her own original song, an Oscar-inspired version of her song Come Alive (The War Of The Roses) where Billy Porter joined her.

On stage, disguised dancers joined some of the favorite films of the year. There were sets that evoked Hustlers, Midsommar, Us, Joker, JoJo Rabbit, My Name Is Dolemite and more.

Janelle even completed her own look with a crown of May Queen à la Midsommer, before entering a wild garden above.

The Harriet actress was not afraid to criticize her song, noting the absence of nominees in the Best Director category.

"We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films," said Janelle.

He also wished the audience a happy Black History Month, saying "I am very proud to be here as a black, queen, artist telling stories."

Before going on stage, Janelle adorned the red carpet with a dazzling Ralph Lauren hooded dress scattered over more than 168k Swarovski crystals.

The Hollywood awards season reaches its climax tonight, with a cliffhanger over the first prize after a season marked by dark horses, anguish renewed by diversity and a South Korean helpless that could wrest victory from the world's most important names of the Show.

While the dark Joker comic film enters the ceremony with 11 major nominations, it is the immersive film of the First World War of 1917 that has become the film to beat the best film career after winning a lot of praise in the last five weeks.

However, a victory for 1917 is far from being an inevitable conclusion, with the social satire of South Korea, Parasite and the sentimental favorite Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, who also seeks the attention of the 8,000 voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It seems that the Korean-language film Parasite will take the best-known international Oscar and make history if the black comedy about those who have and those who don't have it in modern Seoul also takes home the best statuette in the picture.

The Martin Scorsese Mafia Saga The Irishman seems to have lost momentum despite the splendid initial praise and a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. But he hasn't managed to take home major acting or direction awards this season, which probably ruins Netflix's best hope so far of getting his first Oscar for the best film.