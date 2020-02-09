Oscar 2020: Janelle Monae criticizes the Academy in the opening song

Janelle Monae kicked off the Oscars with a bang on Sunday, starting the show with some songs and dancing, while also sending a strong message to the Academy.
The singer / actress joined forces with the only Billy Porter while offering the public a musical tribute to the best films of the year.
During his performance, Monae, 34, boldly called Oscar voters for snubbing the directors during this year's awards.
Presence on stage: Janelle Monae and Billy Porter opened the Academy Awards with some songs and dances on Sunday
Mr. Rogers ode: The 34-year-old singer / actress began the awards show while entering a home ensemble, then swapped her jacket for a red jacket before entering her own version of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Janelle began the awards ceremony as she entered a home ensemble, then swapped her jacket for a red jacket before entering her own version of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
Although he struggled a bit during his change of clothes, he first got stuck in his jacket before his blouse opened a button, things seemed to soften as the song continued.
He entered the crowd to serenade Tom Hanks himself, handing the actor his hat, while wrapping the subject to Mr. Rogers.
Then, Janelle sailed on her own original song, an Oscar-inspired version of her song Come Alive (The War Of The Roses) where Billy Porter joined her.
On stage, disguised dancers joined some of the favorite films of the year. There were sets that evoked Hustlers, Midsommar, Us, Joker, JoJo Rabbit, My Name Is Dolemite and more.
Crowdpleaser: Janelle proved that she was a power and serenaded the crowd.
Double problem: Janelle sailed on her own original song, an Oscar-inspired version of her song Come Alive (The War Of The Roses) where Billy Porter joined her
Everything smiles: the star smiled as she stood behind an impressive piano
All that jazz: disguised dancers joined the actress representing some of the favorite movies of the year. There were sets that evoked Hustlers, Midsommar, Us, Joker, JoJo Rabbit and more
Janelle even completed her own look with a crown of May Queen à la Midsommer, before entering a wild garden above.
The Harriet actress was not afraid to criticize her song, noting the absence of nominees in the Best Director category.
"We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films," said Janelle.
He also wished the audience a happy Black History Month, saying "I am very proud to be here as a black, queen, artist telling stories."
Flower power: Janelle even completed her own look with a crown of the Queen of May at the Midsommer, before entering with a wild garden from a top
Speaking aloud: Harriet's actress was not afraid of being critical in her song, noting the absence of nominees in the Best Director category
Brilliant: before going on stage, Janelle adorned the red carpet with a dazzling Ralph Lauren hooded dress scattered with more than 168k Swarovski crystals
Before going on stage, Janelle adorned the red carpet with a dazzling Ralph Lauren hooded dress scattered over more than 168k Swarovski crystals.
The Hollywood awards season reaches its climax tonight, with a cliffhanger over the first prize after a season marked by dark horses, anguish renewed by diversity and a South Korean helpless that could wrest victory from the world's most important names of the Show.
While the dark Joker comic film enters the ceremony with 11 major nominations, it is the immersive film of the First World War of 1917 that has become the film to beat the best film career after winning a lot of praise in the last five weeks.
Forward: Joker dark comics movie enters the ceremony with 11 nominations
In the race: the sentimental favorite Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is also fighting for the attention of the 8,000 voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
However, a victory for 1917 is far from being an inevitable conclusion, with the social satire of South Korea, Parasite and the sentimental favorite Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, who also seeks the attention of the 8,000 voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
It seems that the Korean-language film Parasite will take the best-known international Oscar and make history if the black comedy about those who have and those who don't have it in modern Seoul also takes home the best statuette in the picture.
The Martin Scorsese Mafia Saga The Irishman seems to have lost momentum despite the splendid initial praise and a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. But he hasn't managed to take home major acting or direction awards this season, which probably ruins Netflix's best hope so far of getting his first Oscar for the best film.
92nd Annual Academy Awards: Winners
BEST IMAGE
the Irish
Ford vs Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Small women
Charlize Theron – Bomb
Renée Zellweger – Judy
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Potatoes
BEST SUPPORT ACTRESS
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little women
Margot Robbie – Bomb
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes
Al Pacino – The Irish
Joe Pesci – The Irish
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – WINNER
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irish
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUIT DESIGN
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little Women – WINNER
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
the Irish
BEST SOUND MIX
1917 – WINNER
Ad astra
Ford v Ferrari
jester
Once upon a time in Hollywood
BEST SOUND EDITION
Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate – WINNER
One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker – WINNER
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
I can't let you throw – Toy Story 4
I'm going to love myself again – Rocketman – WINNER
I'm standing with you – Advance
Towards the unknown – Frozen II
Get up – Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
How to train your dragon: the hidden world
I lost my body
Klaus
Lost link
Toy Story 4 – WINNER
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (daughter)
Hair Love – WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable sister
BEST SHORT ACTION SHORT FILM
Fraternity
Nefta Football Club
The neighbor's window – WINNER
Saria
A sister
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory – WINNER
Cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
In the absence
Learn to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl) – WINNER
Life reaches me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers Final Game
the Irish
The Lion King
1917 – WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL DISPLAY
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once upon a time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han – WINNER
BEST SCREEN ADAPTED
The Irish – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi – WINNER
Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little women – Greta Gerwig
The two potatoes – Anthony McCarten
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea) – WINNER
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – WINNER
Parasite
BEST FILM EDITION
Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker – WINNER
The Irish – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Jinmo Yang
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 – Roger Deakins – WINNER
The Irish – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Once upon a time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING
Bombshell – WINNER
jester
Judy
1917
Maleficent: lover of evil