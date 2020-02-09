Home Latest News Oscar 2020: Janelle Monae criticizes the Academy in the opening song

Presence on stage: Janelle Monae and Billy Porter opened the Academy Awards with some songs and dances on Sunday

Janelle Monae kicked off the Oscars with a bang on Sunday, starting the show with some songs and dancing, while also sending a strong message to the Academy.

The singer / actress joined forces with the only Billy Porter while offering the public a musical tribute to the best films of the year.

During his performance, Monae, 34, boldly called Oscar voters for snubbing the directors during this year's awards.

Janelle began the awards ceremony as she entered a home ensemble, then swapped her jacket for a red jacket before entering her own version of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Although he struggled a bit during his change of clothes, he first got stuck in his jacket before his blouse opened a button, things seemed to soften as the song continued.

He entered the crowd to serenade Tom Hanks himself, handing the actor his hat, while wrapping the subject to Mr. Rogers.

Then, Janelle sailed on her own original song, an Oscar-inspired version of her song Come Alive (The War Of The Roses) where Billy Porter joined her.

On stage, disguised dancers joined some of the favorite films of the year. There were sets that evoked Hustlers, Midsommar, Us, Joker, JoJo Rabbit, My Name Is Dolemite and more.

Crowdpleaser: Janelle proved that she was a power and serenaded the crowd.

Everything smiles: the star smiled as she stood behind an impressive piano

All that jazz: disguised dancers joined the actress representing some of the favorite movies of the year. There were sets that evoked Hustlers, Midsommar, Us, Joker, JoJo Rabbit and more

Janelle even completed her own look with a crown of May Queen à la Midsommer, before entering a wild garden above.

The Harriet actress was not afraid to criticize her song, noting the absence of nominees in the Best Director category.

"We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films," said Janelle.

He also wished the audience a happy Black History Month, saying "I am very proud to be here as a black, queen, artist telling stories."

Flower power: Janelle even completed her own look with a crown of the Queen of May at the Midsommer, before entering with a wild garden from a top

Speaking aloud: Harriet's actress was not afraid of being critical in her song, noting the absence of nominees in the Best Director category

Brilliant: before going on stage, Janelle adorned the red carpet with a dazzling Ralph Lauren hooded dress scattered with more than 168k Swarovski crystals

Before going on stage, Janelle adorned the red carpet with a dazzling Ralph Lauren hooded dress scattered over more than 168k Swarovski crystals.

The Hollywood awards season reaches its climax tonight, with a cliffhanger over the first prize after a season marked by dark horses, anguish renewed by diversity and a South Korean helpless that could wrest victory from the world's most important names of the Show.

While the dark Joker comic film enters the ceremony with 11 major nominations, it is the immersive film of the First World War of 1917 that has become the film to beat the best film career after winning a lot of praise in the last five weeks.

Forward: Joker dark comics movie enters the ceremony with 11 nominations

In the race: the sentimental favorite Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is also fighting for the attention of the 8,000 voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

However, a victory for 1917 is far from being an inevitable conclusion, with the social satire of South Korea, Parasite and the sentimental favorite Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, who also seeks the attention of the 8,000 voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It seems that the Korean-language film Parasite will take the best-known international Oscar and make history if the black comedy about those who have and those who don't have it in modern Seoul also takes home the best statuette in the picture.

The Martin Scorsese Mafia Saga The Irishman seems to have lost momentum despite the splendid initial praise and a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. But he hasn't managed to take home major acting or direction awards this season, which probably ruins Netflix's best hope so far of getting his first Oscar for the best film.

92nd Annual Academy Awards: Winners

BEST IMAGE

the Irish

Ford vs Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Small women

Charlize Theron – Bomb

Renée Zellweger – Judy

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Potatoes

BEST SUPPORT ACTRESS

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little women

Margot Robbie – Bomb

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes

Al Pacino – The Irish

Joe Pesci – The Irish

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irish

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUIT DESIGN

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little Women – WINNER

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

the Irish

BEST SOUND MIX

1917 – WINNER

Ad astra

Ford v Ferrari

jester

Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST SOUND EDITION

Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate – WINNER

One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker – WINNER

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I can't let you throw – Toy Story 4

I'm going to love myself again – Rocketman – WINNER

I'm standing with you – Advance

Towards the unknown – Frozen II

Get up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How to train your dragon: the hidden world

I lost my body

Klaus

Lost link

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (daughter)

Hair Love – WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable sister

BEST SHORT ACTION SHORT FILM

Fraternity

Nefta Football Club

The neighbor's window – WINNER

Saria

A sister

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory – WINNER

Cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

In the absence

Learn to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl) – WINNER

Life reaches me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers Final Game

the Irish

The Lion King

1917 – WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL DISPLAY

1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once upon a time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han – WINNER

BEST SCREEN ADAPTED

The Irish – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi – WINNER

Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little women – Greta Gerwig

The two potatoes – Anthony McCarten

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea) – WINNER

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – WINNER

Parasite

BEST FILM EDITION

Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker – WINNER

The Irish – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Jinmo Yang

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 – Roger Deakins – WINNER

The Irish – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Once upon a time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING

Bombshell – WINNER

jester

Judy

1917

Maleficent: lover of evil

