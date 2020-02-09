Oscar 2020: Brad Pitt wins the award for Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt took home the first prize of the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday night.
The 56-year-old actor won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which was his first acting award in the 92-year history of the show.
He beat a strong competition that includes: Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irish) and Joe Pesci (The Irish).
He made sure to thank the legendary screenwriter and director Quentin Tarantino when he said: & # 39; You are original, you are unique in your class. The film industry would be a much drier industry without you.
Brad thanked his castmate and friend Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom he shared a hug before taking the stage, and said, “ Leo, I'm going to ride your skirts any day, man. The view is fantastic.
He became briefly political at the beginning of his speech when he joked about his 45 seconds to speak on stage, which was more than "the Senate gave him (former national security adviser) John Bolton this week."
Legends: Regina King proudly presented Brad with the trophy
Good vibes: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood tells the story of television star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his action double Cliff Booth (Pitt), who make their way into an industry that they hardly recognize anymore
The end of his speech presented a dedication to his six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie: & # 39; This is for my children who color everything I do. I adore you. & # 39;
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood tells the story of television star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his double-risk Cliff Booth (Pitt), who make their way into an industry that they hardly recognize anymore.
Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han made history when Parasite won the Best Original Screenplay.
They beat several talented writers, including: Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917), Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
The second prize of the night was awarded to Toy Story 4 in the category of Best Animated Film.
The Pixar and Disney movie beat How to train your dragon: The hidden world, I lost my body, Klaus. and Missing Link.
He was then followed by the Best Animated Short Film that was won by Matthew Cherry's Hair Love.
The short beat a tough competition that includes: Dcera (Daughter), Kitbull and Sister Memorable.
Former Oscar presenter Steve Martin and Chris Rock were the first presenters of the night as they joked about what was a "degradation."
The two made several funny jokes about Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, Martin Scorsese and Mahershala Ali before introducing Regina King.
Janelle Monae kicked off the event with an amazing performance by A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood inspired by the Oscar-nominated biopic starring Tom Hanks.
He then performed an original song inspired by all the nominated films in front of dancers dressed as characters from those films.
Dynamic duo: former Oscar presenter Steve Martin and Chris Rock were the first presenters of the night while joking about what & # 39; degradation & # 39; It was
The Hollywood awards season reaches its climax tonight, with a cliffhanger over the first prize after a season marked by dark horses, anguish renewed by diversity and a South Korean helpless that could wrest victory from the world's most important names of the Show.
While the dark Joker comic film enters the ceremony with 11 major nominations, it is the immersive film of the First World War of 1917 that has become the film to beat the best film career after winning a lot of praise in the last five weeks.
However, a victory for 1917 is far from being an inevitable conclusion, with the social satire of South Korea, Parasite and the sentimental favorite Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, who also seeks the attention of the 8,000 voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Talented Uber: Janelle Monae kicked off the event with an amazing performance by A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood inspired by the Oscar-nominated biopic starring Tom Hanks
Motley Crew: Then he performed an original song inspired by all the nominated films in front of dancers dressed as characters from those films.
Flower power: left the stage with the help of famous friends, including Cynthia Erivo
Shining stars: Billy Porter joined her.
It seems that the Korean-language film Parasite will take the best-known international Oscar and make history if the black comedy about those who have and those who don't have it in modern Seoul also takes home the best statuette in the picture.
The Martin Scorsese Mafia Saga The Irishman seems to have lost momentum despite the splendid initial praise and a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. But he hasn't managed to take home major acting or direction awards this season, which probably ruins Netflix's best hope so far of getting his first Oscar for the best film.
The category of best director, a controversially masculine affair, is equally difficult to call according to Oscar experts, with an alignment with Sam Mendes (1917), Scorsese, Todd Phillips (Joker), Tarantino and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).
Some races seem to be already locked. Brad Pitt has never won an acting award, but he has captivated the audience with his ingenious speeches and his acting acting actor as a relaxed double acrobatic in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Joaquin Phoenix has dominated the awards for best actors for his terrifying representation of an isolated solitaire in Joker, while Renee Zellweger seems to have locked up the best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy.
A Zellweger victory would defeat Harriet's star, Cynthia Erivo, the only person of color in the acting lineup who has renewed the #OscarsSoWhite rage despite four years of efforts to diversify the academy's membership.
Taking place without a host for the second year, Oscar organizers have given few details of the ceremony, apart from announcing live performances of the original song contestants Elton John, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman, Chrissie Metz and Erivo.
The five-time Grammy winner, Billie Eilish, will also take the stage for what is considered a special performance that could see her debut in her main song for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die.
Guys: Robert De Niro and Spike Lee shared a hug
Is this the seat? Laura Dern and Diane Ladd were seen looking for their seats
Laughing: Shia LaBeouf exchanged seat cards
