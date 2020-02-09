Olivia Wilde and Beanie Feldstein talk about Booksmart's sequel option

Teen comedy Smart reserve, Olivia WildeThe directorial debut of the big screen won the best feature film award at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. So how about a sequel?

"We always joke about & # 39; Booksmarter & # 39 ;, so maybe someday we'll do Booksmarter" Smart reserve Actress Beanie Feldstein He told E! News on the blue carpet at the awards ceremony.

"& # 39; Booksmarter & # 39 ;, I love that idea," said Wilde. "We've thought about it a bit. It would be fun."

In Smart reserveFeldstein, also known as Jonah hillthe sister of Kaitlyn Dever They play as high school best friends who realize on the eve of their graduation that they spent too much time in academics and less time having fun in the last four years. Then they decide to recover lost time.

Feldstein was also nominated for a Golden Globe 2020 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy for her performance in the film, but lost to Awkwafina for The farewell.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards took place in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, one day before the Oscar 2020 Awards. Smart reserve He did not receive any Oscar nominations.