Olivia Wilde and Beanie Feldstein talk about Booksmart's sequel option

Teen comedy Smart reserve, Olivia WildeThe directorial debut of the big screen won the best feature film award at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. So how about a sequel?
"We always joke about & # 39; Booksmarter & # 39 ;, so maybe someday we'll do Booksmarter" Smart reserve Actress Beanie Feldstein He told E! News on the blue carpet at the awards ceremony.
"& # 39; Booksmarter & # 39 ;, I love that idea," said Wilde. "We've thought about it a bit. It would be fun."
In Smart reserveFeldstein, also known as Jonah hillthe sister of Kaitlyn Dever They play as high school best friends who realize on the eve of their graduation that they spent too much time in academics and less time having fun in the last four years. Then they decide to recover lost time.
Feldstein was also nominated for a Golden Globe 2020 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy for her performance in the film, but lost to Awkwafina for The farewell.
The Film Independent Spirit Awards took place in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, one day before the Oscar 2020 Awards. Smart reserve He did not receive any Oscar nominations.
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Check out a full list of Oscar nominations.
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party special at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8: 15 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.