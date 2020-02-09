OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis is the father, Khloe discovers his stomach amid the rumors of pregnancy

%MINIFYHTML7d2646e52c9a60eb736395926ca2699b11% %MINIFYHTML7d2646e52c9a60eb736395926ca2699b12%

Malika's unborn baby's father is finally confirmed at the party while Khloe Kardashian shows her flat stomach amid the rumors that her second child is waiting.

Rumors that OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis pregnant Malika Haqq They are true. In his recent baby shower, the rapper appeared to support his baby and confirmed that he is the father of the baby.

The couple expects a baby. "My son is on his way … give me a baby name now … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!!!! 39; & # 39; & # 39; & # 39; `The hip-hop star wrote on Instagram shortly after the party.

OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis and Malika Haqq have been in an intermittent relationship since they first joined in 2017. During the baby shower, Malika said she is "incredibly grateful to Odis Flores (Genasis's real name) for (her) little boy."

The baby shower was organized by a close friend of Malika Khloe Kardashian. The entrance was decorated with beige, cream and brown balloons. There were also life-size moss green bears in the room.

Kris Jenner Y Kylie Jenner They were among the notable guests. "The most beautiful baby shower for the most beautiful pregnant woman inside and out! @Malika," said Kylie, who dressed in white.

The future mom was all smiles and looked bright as she dressed her baby in a beige spaghetti dress. Meanwhile, her friend Khloe looked fabulous in a pantsuit.

Khloe herself is the mother of one. She gave birth to her daughter True in April 2018. She is her first child with basketballer. Tristan Thompson. They parted amid rumors that he cheated on her with Kylie's then best friend. Jordyn Woods.

Despite their separation, Khloe and Tristan stayed close while raising their daughter. Recently, the two caused rumors of reconciliation and it was even rumored that she was pregnant with her second child.

Khloe hasn't commented on the pregnancy rumors, but she didn't look pregnant in Malika's baby shower while showing her flat stomach in her unbuttoned jacket.