Obstacle runner Andrew Pozzi shines in Torun at the Copernicus Cup | Athletics News





Andrew Pozzi was only one hundredth of a second slower than in Paris (copyright: WorldAthletics)

Andrew Pozzi continued his start of the indoor campaign with another obstacle show in Poland on Saturday.

27 years old Sky Sports Scholar He started his season in Paris last week with a 7.52 second world leader to win the final of his first fastest game.

Pozzi returned to the track at the Copernicus Cup meeting in Torun and regained full control.

Britain's indoor world champion in 2018 stormed home in the 60m obstacles, scoring 7.53 after a heat of 7.58.

"It was very good to win at Torun and remain undefeated so far this year," said Pozzi.

A great night for European athletes in Torun! -Eight wins

-Three world leaders

-A world record Ko60m Volko 6.58

🇪🇸1500m Sources 3: 38.57

Zzi60mH Pozzi 7.53

DupPV Duplantis 6.17m WR

StaSP Stanek 21.86m Iety400m Swiety-Ersetic 51.37 WL

Lay60mH Talay 7.87

JLJ Bekh-Romanchuk 6.96m WL pic.twitter.com/vhcyUBXx01 – European athletics (@EuroAthletics) February 8, 2020

"It was a great race against a really strong field, and hopefully we gave the audience a lot of excitement."

"It was not the best race for me personally, so I am very happy to run the time I did because I know I can improve a lot in the future."