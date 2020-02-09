New report on 138 cases of coronavirus reveals disturbing details

One patient, admitted to a hospital in Wuhan, China, infected at least 10 health workers and four other patients with the coronavirus that has made more than 34,000 people sick, killed 700 and reached two dozen other countries.
The case was just a disturbing detail in a new report on 138 patients in Wuhan that helps explain how the disease progresses and how it spreads.
The report, one of two published on Friday by JAMA, is among the most complete articles to date on people infected with the newly identified virus.
The patients were aged between 22 and 92 years, with a median of 56 years, and were admitted to the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University from January 1 to 28. Many of them, 41 percent, were supposed to have contracted the virus in the hospital. hospital, including 17 people who had been admitted for other diseases and 40 health workers.
The patient who infected so many health workers had been placed in a surgery room due to abdominal symptoms, and the coronavirus was not initially suspected. Four other patients in that ward also contracted the disease, presumably from the first patient.
The incident was a chilling reminder of "super propagators,quot; in outbreaks of other coronavirus, SARS and MERS diseases, patients who infected a large number of other people, sometimes dozens. The phenomenon is little known and unpredictable, the nightmare of an epidemiologist. Super spreaders led to a considerable transmission of MERS and SARS within hospitals.
In informing JAMA on Friday, the authors said their data suggested that there had been a rapid spread of the virus from person to person among their cases. That was due in part to patients like the one who entered the surgery department, whose symptoms induced doctors to suspect other diseases and took no precautions to prevent the spread of the virus until it was too late.
About 10 percent of the patients initially did not have the usual symptoms, cough and fever, but first had diarrhea and nausea. Other uncommon symptoms include headache, dizziness and abdominal pain.
Another cause for concern was that some patients who at first seemed mildly or moderately ill, then worsened for several days or even a week after their illness. The median time from first symptoms to shortness of breath was five days; to hospitalization, seven days; and severe respiratory problems, eight days. Experts say the pattern means that patients should be carefully monitored, and it is not safe to assume that someone who seems to be well from the start is out of danger.
The finding is a "warning,quot; for doctors to monitor these patients, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. a recorded interview published by JAMA.
Like previous reports on coronavirus patients, it found that older people and those with underlying health problems such as diabetes, heart disease or cancer tended to get more seriously ill than younger and healthier patients.
Above all, about 26 percent of the 138 patients needed intensive care; their median age was 66 years, compared to a median of 51 years for those who did not require intensive care.
For this series of patients, the mortality rate was 4.3 percent, which is higher than estimates from other parts of China. The reason is unknown and the figures may change as more information is collected.
Unlike some previous reports, the new one did not find many more men than infected women: 54 percent of the patients were men.
Data on patients show that the disease caused pneumonia and a systemic viral infection that triggered a powerful inflammatory response in the body, Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, said in an interview.
"There are biochemical indicators that several body organ systems are likely to be affected and that they have an inflammatory response that is disrupting their function to some extent," said Dr. Schaffner.
Dr. Schaffner said the lungs, heart, liver, kidneys and systems that control blood clotting are affected, although it is not clear that the virus itself infects organs other than the lungs.
The inflammatory response is a hallmark of a serious viral disease, he said, adding that in recent years it has become clear that increased inflammation of diseases such as influenza can persist for a month or so after the acute illness has disappeared, and may increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes in older people.
The second JAMA report refers to 13 patients treated in three hospitals in Beijing from January 16 to 29. They were younger than the Wuhan group, with a median age of 34 years and no underlying diseases. Only one was over 50 years old. The youngest was 2 years old. They did not get as sick as Wuhan's patients, and none died.
Cases, mainly in healthy young adults, should dispel the notion that only older people get the disease.
"You can take a young and healthy person and make him sick," said Dr. Schaffner. "That is clear from health workers and young people in this document."