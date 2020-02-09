New report on 138 cases of coronavirus reveals disturbing details

About 10 percent of the patients initially did not have the usual symptoms, cough and fever, but first had diarrhea and nausea. Other uncommon symptoms include headache, dizziness and abdominal pain.

Another cause for concern was that some patients who at first seemed mildly or moderately ill, then worsened for several days or even a week after their illness. The median time from first symptoms to shortness of breath was five days; to hospitalization, seven days; and severe respiratory problems, eight days. Experts say the pattern means that patients should be carefully monitored, and it is not safe to assume that someone who seems to be well from the start is out of danger.

The finding is a "warning,quot; for doctors to monitor these patients, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. a recorded interview published by JAMA.

Like previous reports on coronavirus patients, it found that older people and those with underlying health problems such as diabetes, heart disease or cancer tended to get more seriously ill than younger and healthier patients.

Above all, about 26 percent of the 138 patients needed intensive care; their median age was 66 years, compared to a median of 51 years for those who did not require intensive care.

For this series of patients, the mortality rate was 4.3 percent, which is higher than estimates from other parts of China. The reason is unknown and the figures may change as more information is collected.